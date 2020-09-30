Left Menu
Development News Edition

AFI cancels national championships this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic

A few zonal events in November and the national youth championships in Vijaywada in December are the other competitions to be held this year. The AFI seemed to be hoping that the next season, which will be crucial for Olympics qualification for a number of athletes, will be a normal one with the first Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram kick-starting the competitions for 2021 on February 12.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:14 IST
AFI cancels national championships this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday cancelled this year's national championships in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually bringing the season to an end without any competition. The move was on expected lines after the AFI on August 28 decided to defer the season, earlier scheduled to start on September 12 in view of the global health crisis. There has not been any athletics competition so far this season. A national throws open championships will be held in Patiala on October 26 and 27 and that will be the only worthwhile event at the senior level this year. A few zonal events in November and the national youth championships in Vijaywada in December are the other competitions to be held this year.

The AFI seemed to be hoping that the next season, which will be crucial for Olympics qualification for a number of athletes, will be a normal one with the first Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram kick-starting the competitions for 2021 on February 12. This will be followed by the second and third Grand Prix events on February 19 and 27 in Thiruvananthapuram and Patiala respectively. The 2021 Federation Cup Senior National Championships will be held in Patiala from March 10-14, according to the calendar issued by AFI.

The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships will be held in Bengaluru from June 25-29. The calendar also pencilled in the first National Under-23 Championships in New Delhi from August 24-26. All the Indian Grand Prix events, the Federation Cup and the National Inter-State are Olympic qualifying events.

"The competition calendar was re-drawn keeping in mind the rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country...AFI is duty bound to provide competitions to our athletes but due to the prevailing circumstances we have to take care of the safety of our athletes," AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said in a release..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

PWD engineer suspended

A PWD executive engineer was suspended on Wednesday for not joining his new place of posting following his transfer and being absent from the office without taking leave.&#160; PWDs Executive Engineer Anupam Saxena was suspended after ...

Vijai Vardhan is new Haryana chief secretary

The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Vijai Vardhan as the states new chief secretary. Vardhan, 58, replaces Keshni Anand Arora, who retired on September 30, an official order said.He will be the 34th chief secret...

Maha cabinet panel to decide on implementation of farm laws

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday decided to set up a cabinet sub-committeeto take a decision on the implementation of the newly passed farm sector laws. The Congress and NCP, constituents of the Shiv Sena- led state government, have ...

Union minister Jitendra Singh throws open development works worth Rs 73 Cr in J&K

Union minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated 23 road and bridge projects worth around Rs 73 crore in Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to an official statement. The projects involve a road...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020