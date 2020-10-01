Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:18 IST
Soccer-Lyon sign midfielder Paqueta from Milan on five-year deal

Olympique Lyonnais have signed Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a fee of 20 million euros ($23.49 million), the Ligue 1 club said. Paqueta, 23, made 44 appearances for Milan in all competitions after joining from Flamengo in 2019.

"It's a very important signing. I was eager to show that we could make big signings and to be constructive in building the future of the club," Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas said in a statement. "Lucas had an impressive start to his career, he was a Brazilian international very early on. We want technical players but also ones who give 100% for the club."

Capped 11 times by Brazil, Paqueta was part of the side that won the Copa America in 2019. He joins a Lyon side that features several Brazilians, including Bruno Guimaraes and Thiago Mendes. "My time in Milan was an experience, it allowed me to grow. I am now focused on Lyon. The other Brazilians will help me but I intend to integrate myself alongside the others as well," Paqueta said. ($1 = 0.8514 euros)

