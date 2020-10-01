Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona signs US defender Sergiño Dest

Dest will replace Nelson Semedo after his move to Wolverhampton in England, and give Koeman another option beside Sergi Roberto to play on the right side of the defense. Dest could be joined by another American, Konrad de la Fuente, who is in Barcelona's reserve team.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:01 IST
Barcelona signs US defender Sergiño Dest

American right back Sergiño Dest completed his move to Barcelona on Thursday after signing a five-year contract. Barcelona paid Ajax 21 million euros ($24.7 million) plus an additional 5 million euros in add-ons to acquire the speedy defender.

"I have no doubt that he will be a very useful player for Barça," coach Ronald Koeman said on Wednesday when Dest arrived at the club and passed his medical. Dest will replace Nelson Semedo after his move to Wolverhampton in England, and give Koeman another option beside Sergi Roberto to play on the right side of the defense.

Dest could be joined by another American, Konrad de la Fuente, who is in Barcelona's reserve team. Koeman gave him playing time during the preseason and praised his performances. The 19-year-old Dest has a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother and chose to play for the U.S. instead of the Netherlands.

Dest committed to the U.S. team last October, a month after making his senior debut for the Americans. He still had the ability under FIFA's rules to change his affiliation to the Dutch team as he had played only in friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay. Dest tied his international future to the U.S. on Nov. 16, helping the team reach the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals by beating Canada 4-1. He had already played for the U.S. at the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups.

"I've spoken to Sergiño about the national team, because he had the possibility to play for Holland or America," Koeman said. "But finally a decision has to be (made) by the player, because that's his feeling from inside ... and he finally decided to play for the American national team, no problem. That's good for American soccer.".

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two players test Covid positive ahead of I-League Qualifiers

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Thursday said that one player each from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the I-League Qualifiers. It is to be notified that one player each from F...

Crime Branch arrests Umar Khalid in Delhi violence case, gets 3-day remand

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student Umar Khalid, who was in judicial custody, was on Thursday put under arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in connection with his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence. He has been...

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vatican officials discussed their differences over China on Thursday, the Vatican said, a day after tensions over the Holy Sees outreach to Beijing spilled out in public. Pompeo spent 45 minutes in the ...

150 mega-events mark celebration of 150 years of Gandhi jayanti by KVIC

A series of 150 mega-events across the country and floral tributes marked the celebration of glorious 150 years of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC.On Thursday, the eve of Gandhi Jayant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020