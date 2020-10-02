Left Menu
IPL 13: Young Priyam, Abhishek's rescue act sees SRH post 164 against CSK

Youngster Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma rescued Sunrisers Hyderabad from a disastrous start as the David Warner-led side scored 164 runs in their allotted 20 overs against the Chennai Super King here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 21:35 IST
Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg (Image: Indian Premier League's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Youngster Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma rescued Sunrisers Hyderabad from a disastrous start as the David Warner-led side scored 164 runs in their allotted 20 overs against the Chennai Super King here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Priyam smashed 51 runs in just 26 balls while Abhishek made a gutsy 31 after witnessing a bad start.

Electing to bat first, SRH got off to a worst possible start with their opener Jonny Bairstow (O) back in the hut in the very first over. Manish Pandey joined skipper David Warner in the middle. The skipper played sluggish innings with Manish scoring runs without playing any risky shot. Their 46 run partnership came to an end in the eight over after Manish hit a shot straight to Sam Curran at mid-off.

Warner departed three overs later when Faf du Plessis took an outstanding catch at the long-off and Piyush Chawal picked his first. Kane Williamson's run out on the very next ball added insult to the injury as SRH got reduced to 69/4. Abhishek and Priyam then played cautiously in order to avoid any more hiccups. Abhishek and Priyam brought up a brilliant 50-run partnership as the duo rescued SRH from getting a paltry total.

Soon after this feat, the duo accelerated and started smashing boundaries. Meanwhile, Abhishek got dropped twice in the 18th over first by Ravindra Jadeja and then by Shardul. However, Deepak Chahar ended Abhishek stint at the crease in the same over. Shardul bowled a tight last over giving away just seven runs as Hyderabad set a target of 165 for CSK.

For CSK, Chahar picked two wickets while Shardul and Chawla scalped a wicket each.

