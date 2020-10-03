Left Menu
Development News Edition

Felt no pressure when Abhishek walked in because we know each other: Garg

Meanwhile Sharma, who was a part of the Indian team that won the 2018 U-19 World Cup, said he didn't want to "negate runs" and thus decided to go after Ravindra Jadeja. "I thought I could take 3-4 balls to get in, but that turned into 7-8 balls.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-10-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 13:38 IST
Felt no pressure when Abhishek walked in because we know each other: Garg

The promising Priyam Garg said he "felt no pressure" when fellow rookie Abhishek Sharma walked in to bat with their team Sunrisers Hyderabad precariously placed in an IPL match here as they are "familiar" with each others' strengths. On a day when the top guns David Warner (28), Jonny Bairstow (0), Kane Williamson (9), Manish Pandey (29) failed to fire, the Sunrisers' young middle-order rose to the occasion against Chennai Super Kings.

Garg, who notched up his maiden IPL fifty, and Sharma (31) resurrected Sunrisers' innings after they were reeling at 69 for four at one point. The duo stitched a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket as Sunrisers collected 53 runs in the last four overs to reach a competitive 164 for five on Friday.

"I had no pressure when Abhishek came in to bat, because we know each other and our strengths, Garg told Sharma in a video posted on the IPL website. "We both gelled well together and enjoyed each others' batting. I felt really good about scoring my first IPL fifty," he added.

Garg was also involved in a horrible mix up that cost the wicket of Williamson. After losing the wicket of skipper Warner, Williamson flicked the very next ball to mid-wicket and called for a quick single. However, Garg barely responded and the senior batsman was left stranded mid-pitch.

"It felt really bad when he got run-out. He was a set batsman. That he was run-out was a mistake, but everything went alright after that," he said. But all was forgiven after Garg's stellar knock.

"When I went back to the dug out, he said to me 'don't worry mate, forget about it. You've batted really well," Garg said. Garg, who led the Indian under-19 team in this year's World Cup, comes from a humble background. His father drove school buses and sold milk to fuel his cricketing ambitions.

The 19-year-old, who was bought by Sunrisers for Rs 1.9 crore, entered the IPL on the back of some impressive knocks in the Ranji Trophy. Meanwhile Sharma, who was a part of the Indian team that won the 2018 U-19 World Cup, said he didn't want to "negate runs" and thus decided to go after Ravindra Jadeja.

"I thought I could take 3-4 balls to get in, but that turned into 7-8 balls. Priyam was batting very well, so I thought I shouldn't be the one negating the runs, so I decided to target Ravindra Jadeja," Sharma said. Sharma was trained by World Cup-winning India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh at PCA's new stadium in Mohali during the off season.

Yuvraj takes special interest in Sharma along with Shubman Gill and regularly works with the duo..

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Farm budget increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh cr from FY10 : Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Saturday said the budget of the agriculture ministry has been increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh crore from Rs 12,000 crore in 2009-10 during the UPA regime, which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modis com...

Venice deploys flood barrier for first time as storm drives up tide

Venice deployed its long-delayed flood barriers for the first time on Saturday as forecasters warned that storms could combine with high tides to inundate the city. The network of 78 bright yellow barriers that guard the entrance to the del...

Poland reports new record of 2,367 daily coronavirus cases

Poland reported a new record of 2,367 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, the health ministry said on Twitter, the third day in a row that infections have hit new highs.The country also registered a further 34 deaths related to COVID-19. W...

Depression and anxiety tripled during lockdown: Study

There was a three-fold increase in the number of people reporting significant depression and anxiety problems during lockdown, according to a new study. The study conducted by an international team of experts from universities in three coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020