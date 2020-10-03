Left Menu
Development News Edition

Misbah to announce pool of 35 players for assignments against Zimbabwe, New Zealand

Pakistan's head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq plans to announce a pool of 35 players who will not only play the home white-ball series against Zimbabwe but also tour New Zealand with the senior and A teams from November.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 03-10-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 16:04 IST
Misbah to announce pool of 35 players for assignments against Zimbabwe, New Zealand

Pakistan's head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq plans to announce a pool of 35 players who will not only play the home white-ball series against Zimbabwe but also tour New Zealand with the senior and A teams from November. Misbah has held a series of meetings with the head coaches of the provincial teams taking part in the National T20 Championship, some of whom are also members of the national selection committee, to discuss plans for the upcoming series.

"There is consensus that chances should be given to some of the young players and top performers of the last domestic season and in the National T20 event against Zimbabwe and also for the tour of New Zealand," a source said. Pakistan senior team is due to play two Tests and three T20 internationals in New Zealand while the A side will play two four-day games and six T20 matches.

"Batsmen Zeeshan Ashraf, Abdullah Shafiq, Zeeshan Malik and top performers like left- arm spinner Nauman Ali will get their chances this time," the source added. Misbah has been under some pressure since the team returned from England over his holding several positions.

Besides being chief coach and chief selector, he is also in a senior position with the Sui Northern Gas and also worked as head coach of the United Islamabad franchise in the Pakistan Super League. The Pakistan Cricket Board has made it clear to him that he will not be allowed to work in the PSL and while he can retain his post in the SNGP, he has to get official leave without pay from his department to continue working as head coach and chief selector of the national team, for which he gets a handsome salary from the board.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

No question of rolling MSP back till PM Modi is in power, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Addressing the concerns around new agriculture sector reform laws, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said till the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, there is no question about...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday all times GMT 1130 QUALIFIER ALTMAIER UPSETS BERRETTINIGerman qualifier Daniel Altmaier stunned Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettin...

Top German diplomat says 'no way around sanctions' if Russia implicated in Navalny case

Moscow Russia, October 3 ANISputnik German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that if Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was confirmed to have been poisoned at Moscows behest, then there is no way around sanctions for Russia. In an inte...

IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity, reckons Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has hailed the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad players - Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad against the experienced Chennai Super Kings. SRH youngster Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020