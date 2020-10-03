Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Laporte re-elected president of French Rugby

With a mandate until 2024, the former France head coach will be president when the country hosts the next Rugby World Cup in 2023. "Thank you to all amateur clubs for confirming their confidence in me for the next four years," Laporte wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 18:47 IST
Rugby-Laporte re-elected president of French Rugby

Bernard Laporte has been re-elected as president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) for another four years after narrowly beating opposing candidate Florian Grill, the country's governing body said on Saturday.

The FFR said Laporte won 51.47% of the vote compared to 48.53% for Grill after over 95% of the clubs registered their vote. With a mandate until 2024, the former France head coach will be president when the country hosts the next Rugby World Cup in 2023.

"Thank you to all amateur clubs for confirming their confidence in me for the next four years," Laporte wrote on Twitter. "I will be the president of all clubs. Together for a great World Cup."

Laporte's win will ensure Fabien Galthie stays on as France head coach after he had previously said he would reconsider his own future if Laporte was not re-elected. Galthie led France to the top of the Six Nations standings earlier this year with famous wins over England and Wales, and the team has a slim chance of winning the title for the first time in 10 years when the tournament resumes later this month.

Victory capped a turbulent few weeks for 56-year-old Laporte, who had been held for questioning over his ties with Montpellier owner Mohamed Altrad amid an investigation into influence-peddling and illegal acquiring of assets. The preliminary probe focused on suspicions that Laporte pressured the French League's appeal committee into softening a sanction against Top 14 team Montpellier, as a company he owns signed an image rights deal with the Altrad Group in 2017.

Laporte had labelled the allegations as a "coordinated campaign of destabilisation" ahead of the election and broke down in tears at a news conference after he was released from police custody last month.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli says his side's good run gave him time to come out of lean patch

Back to form with an unbeaten fifty, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said his teammates good show gave him enough time to come out of a short lean patch in the ongoing IPL. Kohli struck 72 not out off 53 balls to...

Navy officer dies in paraglider crash

A Navy officer died in an accident involving a paraglider he was flying while his instructor escaped at Karwar, 500 km from here, on Friday, police said. The navy officer and his instructor were flying off the Rabindranath Tagore beach whe...

Panchayats will be new model of equitable development and growth in J-K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the panchayats in the union territory would be the new model of equitable development and growth where people will decide their own priorities and the administration will be...

Grand Alliance announces seat-sharing formula, backs Tejashwi, VIP says it is quitting

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar sought to steal a march over the ruling NDA on Saturday when it announced its seat-sharing formula as part of which the RJD, spearheading the coalition, will contest on 144 seats. The coalition members...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020