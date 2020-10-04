Rolando Mandragora signs contract with Juventus

Juventus on Sunday announced the signing of Rolando Mandragora from the fellow Serie A club Udinese Calcio. However, the player, who has signed a contract with Juventus until 2025, will remain at Udinese Calcio on loan for the 2020-2021 season.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Udinese Calcio S.p.a. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Rolando Mandragora has been finalized for a consideration of EUR10,7 million, to be paid during sportive seasons 2020/2021 and 2021/2022. Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2025," Juventus said in a statement. "At the same time, Juventus has reached an agreement with Udinese Calcio S.p.A. for the free loan for sporting season 2020/2021 of the same player granting the right to Udinese Calcio S.p.A. to extend the temporary loan to sporting season 2021/2022. Moreover, during the temporary acquisition period, Udinese Calcio S.p.A. might receive bonuses up to EUR 6 million upon achievement of pre-determined objectives," it added.

Juventus are currently on the seventh position of the Serie A table after playing two matches, registering a win and a draw. Udinese Calcio, on the other hand, are placed on the 19th position after suffering a defeat in all three matches they have played so far in the league. (ANI)