IPL 13: Arshdeep, Mujeeb and Hooda should be in KXIP playing XI, reckons Irfan Pathan

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan feels that Kings XI Punjab needs to include Arshdeep Singh, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Deepak Hooda in the playing XI for the next game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:24 IST
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan feels that Kings XI Punjab needs to include Arshdeep Singh, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Deepak Hooda in the playing XI for the next game. His remark came as CSK chased down 179 runs without losing any wickets and with 14 balls to spare against KXIP on Sunday.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 83 and 87 respectively for CSK. Kings XI Punjab has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle to make it to the playoffs. Pathan feels that the inclusion of Arshdeep, Mujeeb, and Hooda will make KXIP a more potent side in the ongoing IPL.

"For @lionsdenkxip get #Arshdeepsingh #mujeeb #hooda in the playing 11 for the next.It will make the team so much better #ipl," Pathan tweeted. KXIP is now at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches and the side will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 8. (ANI)

