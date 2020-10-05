Left Menu
AITA to resume 'domestic tennis circuit' from November 16

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced that the domestic tennis circuit will be resuming from November 16, 2020.

AITA to resume 'domestic tennis circuit' from November 16
AITA logo . Image Credit: ANI

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced that the domestic tennis circuit will be resuming from November 16, 2020. As a result, competitive tennis will finally make a return in India after a hiatus of eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tennis activities in the country had come to a halt on March 16, 2020.

"The tournaments will initially begin in the age categories of U-12, U-14, and U-16 only. The duration of the tournaments would remain restricted to three days, with a maximum draw of 32 allowed," AITA said in an official press release. "During the AITA's Management Committee meeting, a decision was taken to communicate to the Secretaries of all the Affiliates of AITA to make all efforts to restart tennis tournaments by 16th November 2020 by keeping in mind all the safety precautions that may be required as per the existing government guidelines," it added.

It has also been decided that the independent entities would not be allowed to conduct private tournaments outside the official AITA circuit without the prior permission of AITA or its affiliates and the players will also be cautioned against participating in any tournament that is not formally sanctioned by AITA and its affiliated units. If they do participate then that may attract disciplinary action. The AITA will also be circulating an indicative set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for a smooth transition.

Keeping in view the pandemic situation, the participation in the tournaments will be restricted to within the states and the decision on inter-district movement will be taken by the respective state associations' residents/Secretaries. The secretaries of each state affiliate will also be requested to issue state-specific customised safety instruction guidelines and SOPs for a safe and secure return to tennis in India.

