Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Fast-rising Sinner gears up for ultimate claycourt test against Nadal

Sinner, the reigning ATP Next Gen Finals champion, played without fear throughout his fourth round encounter with sixth seed Alexander Zverev, firing 39 winners en route a memorable win. The 19-year-old surpassed his own expectations to become the first man to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals on debut since Nadal in 2005 but is not ready to rest on his laurels.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 02:06 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Fast-rising Sinner gears up for ultimate claycourt test against Nadal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner has just dropped one set on his way to a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open but will face the biggest challenge of his fledgling career when he takes on 12-times champion Rafa Nadal on Tuesday. Sinner, the reigning ATP Next Gen Finals champion, played without fear throughout his fourth round encounter with sixth seed Alexander Zverev, firing 39 winners en route a memorable win.

The 19-year-old surpassed his own expectations to become the first man to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals on debut since Nadal in 2005 but is not ready to rest on his laurels. "I don't watch that much about this kind of records or whatever," Sinner told reporters. "At the end of the day you want to play well every match.

"It's not the easiest thing (to play Nadal at Roland Garros), for sure. I think the record he has here, nobody can beat that. He is super confident here." Despite coming off a disappointing quarter-final exit in Rome, Nadal has shown no signs of slowing down in Paris as he moved into the final eight having only dropped 23 games through the first four rounds.

The Spaniard has never faced Sinner in a tour-level match but has got a taste of the Italian's shot-making prowess during a couple of practice sessions. "He's young, he's improving every single week," said Nadal. "He has an amazing potential, he moves the hands very quickly and he's able to produce amazing shots."

U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem will also be in action on Tuesday, facing Rome finalist Diego Schwartzman for a place in the semi-finals. In the women's draw, Strasbourg champion Elina Svitolina seeded third, will look to extend her winning streak on clay to nine matches when she goes up against Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 2133 LEEDS SIGN WINGER RAPHINHALeeds United have completed the signing of Stade Rennes winger Raphinha, subject to international clearance. ...

U.S. Senate panel announces Oct. 12 Supreme Court confirmation hearing

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Monday that it would open a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12, making clear that an outbreak of COVID-19 will not interfere...

Tennis-Carreno Busta ends qualifier Altmaier's dream run

German wildcard Daniel Altmaiers impressive French Open was ended emphatically by Spains Pablo Carreno Busta as the 17th seed claimed a 6-2 7-5 6-2 victory late on Monday. Carreno Busta had to weather a second-set fightback by the 22-year-o...

Trump set to go home to a White House hard hit by coronavirus

President Donald Trump said he would leave the hospital on Monday where he has been treated for COVID-19, returning to a White House hit by a wave of infections and a campaign further shadowed by the pandemic four weeks before Election Day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020