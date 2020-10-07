Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Was far from ball, had to dive to take Lomror's catch, says Anukul Roy

Reminiscing his crucial catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Mahipal Lomror, Mumbai Indians' spinner Anukul Roy said that he had to dive to make the catch after realising he was far away from the ball.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 07-10-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 09:30 IST
IPL 13: Was far from ball, had to dive to take Lomror's catch, says Anukul Roy
Anukul Roy dived to take Mahipal Lomror's catch (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing his crucial catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Mahipal Lomror, Mumbai Indians' spinner Anukul Roy said that he had to dive to make the catch after realising he was far away from the ball. Roy had come in as a substitute fielder for Suryakumar Yadav and ended up taking an amazing catch in the ninth over off Rahul Chahar's bowling to dismiss Lomror.

"I was just thinking about reaching the ball, as soon as I did, I realised I was still far off from taking a catch, so I had to dive for it, it was a very nice feeling that I was able to do something for the team," Roy told Chahar in a video posted on Indian Premier League's official Twitter handle. In the ninth over of Rajashthan Royals' innings, Lomror tried to hit a big shot towards the legside but he got a thick outside edge and the ball went up and it was behind Roy at short cover. Roy ran back and dived with both hands, parallel to the ground, and ended up taking a stunning catch.

This was not the only piece of brilliance on the field as Kieron Pollard also produced a blinder of a catch to send back the set batsman Jos Buttler. In the 14th over, Buttler tried to clear the boundary at long-on, but the tall Windies all-rounder ran towards his left and leaped on. Pollard stretched out his hand, but the ball bounced in the first attempt, however, he was quick to catch it in the second attempt.

Talking about Pollard's catch, Roy said: "Pollard has always been taking these brilliant catches, we are learning a lot from him. He took a one-handed blinder against the Royals. Even Ishan Kishan took a great catch against SunRisers Hyderabad. The fielding coach has been working hard with us and the results are there for everyone to see." Rajasthan Royals was bundled out for 136, losing the match by 57 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Only Jos Buttler came through with the bat for the Steve Smith-led side as he played a knock of 70 runs. Bumrah emerged as a star with the ball for Mumbai as he returned with the figures of 4-20 in his four overs. Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a score of 193/4 as Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs from 47 balls. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma also played useful knocks of 30 and 35 respectively.

With this win, Mumbai went to the top of the table with eight points from six games. Rajasthan slipped to the seventh position. The Royals will next face Delhi Capitals on October 9 while Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Lakers hit back to beat Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead

LeBron James overcame sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. Coming off a win in their ...

Chargebee Secures $55M in Series F Funding to Capture the Global Shift to Subscriptions

Funding to enable product expansion to service high-growth businesses to launch, adapt, and scale subscription revenue operations globally. SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- Chargebee, Inc., the subscription billing and revenue oper...

Naidu greets RAF personnel on force's 28th raising day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted personnel of the Rapid Action Force on the organisations 28th raising dayThe Rapid Action Force is part of the Central Reserve Police Force created specially to deal with riots and riot-l...

Our top order has failed to perform: Rajasthan Royals opener Buttler

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler admitted that his sides top order has failed to perform in the last three games that has cost them dear in the Indian Premier League so far. The Royals suffered a 57 run-loss to defending champions Mumbai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020