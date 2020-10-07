Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Loving the added responsibility of batting in top-order, says Suryakumar Yadav

After playing a match-winning knock of 79 runs against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians' batsman Suryakumar Yadav said that he is loving the responsibility of batting at the top-order for the franchise.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 07-10-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 10:11 IST
IPL 13: Loving the added responsibility of batting in top-order, says Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians' batsman Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a match-winning knock of 79 runs against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians' batsman Suryakumar Yadav said that he is loving the responsibility of batting at the top-order for the franchise. Rajasthan Royals was not able to chase 194 runs and was bundled out for 136, losing the match by 57 runs against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians had posted a score of 193/4 as Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs from 47 balls. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma also played useful knocks of 30 and 35 respectively. For this knock of 79, Suryakumar Yadav was also adjudged as the 'Man of the Match'. "I felt that a big knock was coming in this game because in the last few games I was finding ways to get out. This time I just wanted to bat till the end. Loving the added responsibility at the top of the order, and I've just been told to play my game and express myself and I did just that," Suryakumar Yadav told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"The lockdown helped me with my off-side game rather than just my leg-side pick-up shot. The team winning is really satisfying and at that situation, I had to bat till the end to get the team to a perfect total, and then the bowlers came and finished things off," he added. Suryakumar Yadav has played six matches in this year's IPL so far, managing to score 180 runs at an average of 36.00.

Only Jos Buttler got going with the bat for the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals as he played a knock of 70 runs. Bumrah emerged as a star with the ball for Mumbai as he returned with the figures of 4-20 in his four overs. With this win, Mumbai Indians went to the top of the table with eight points from six games. While Rajasthan has slipped to the seventh position.

Rajasthan Royals will next face Delhi Capitals on October 9 while Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Digital Hangover: One of the Leading Guides to Provide Affiliate Marketing Services in India

As per stats, the annual revenue of 30 of publishers gets generated via Affiliate Marketing. Affiliate marketing revolves around the concept of rewarding an affiliate for the traffic they transfer to the website due to their marketing effo...

Court rejects bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, arrested over drug-related charges in Sushant case

Court rejects bail plea of Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik, arrested over drug-related charges in Sushant case...

Who pays for the toilet paper? The big questions of the work-from-home era

As the world convulses in crisis, and tens of millions of us dig in for the long haul of working from home, one question looms large who pays for the tea and toilet paperThe answer, according to the Dutch, is your bosses. And how much About...

Crowd attacks office of biggest Kyrgyz gold miner -media

Dozens of unidentified people tried to break into the office of Canadian-owned Kumtor Gold Company in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Wednesday, Russian news agency TASS and news website 24.kg said.Several miners had reported attacks on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020