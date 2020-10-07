Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Rennie has helped 'multicultural' Wallabies bond: Salakaia-Loto

"Maybe in the past we haven't really understood one another as well as we should have," said Salakaia-Loto. "So (Rennie's) really worked hard on getting us to bond and understand each other." The Wallabies may know each other better now but they remain in the dark about their roles in Sunday's game. Salakaia-Loto has trained as both a loose forward and lock but said he had no idea where he will line up in Wellington.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 10:45 IST
Rugby-Rennie has helped 'multicultural' Wallabies bond: Salakaia-Loto

New coach Dave Rennie has worked hard off the field to bring the "multicultural" Wallabies closer together so that they will work harder for each other on the pitch, forward Lukhan Salakaia-Loto said on Wednesday.

More than a third of Rennie's first Wallabies squad have Pacific islands heritage, including Salakaia-Loto, whose parents were born in Samoa. New Zealander Rennie has Cook Islands heritage on his mother's side, and in the leadup to Sunday's season-opening test against the All Blacks in Wellington the coach has asked the Wallabies to try to better understand each other's roots.

"He's done really well in building the culture, getting boys to understand different cultures because we all come from different places," Salakaia-Loto told reporters from Christchurch. "We're such a multicultural group.

"(Work) off the field is such an important part of results ... The effort we put in for each other on the field is going to be much stronger, too." The players' bonds were tested last year when Rugby Australia (RA) moved to sack fullback Israel Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, for posting a meme on social media that said hell awaits "homosexuals" and other groups.

A number of Wallabies were vocal in their support of the decision but others expressed sympathy for Folau, including prop Taniela Tupou, who remarked on social media that RA "might as well sack (him)" and other Christian Pacific islands players. "Maybe in the past we haven't really understood one another as well as we should have," said Salakaia-Loto.

"So (Rennie's) really worked hard on getting us to bond and understand each other." The Wallabies may know each other better now but they remain in the dark about their roles in Sunday's game.

Salakaia-Loto has trained as both a loose forward and lock but said he had no idea where he will line up in Wellington. "I think we'll find out in next coming days -- we've got no idea as of yet," he added.

(Editing Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee rejects Centre's request for meeting on farm laws

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Wednesday turned down the Central governments request for a meeting on October 8 to resolve their concerns regarding the farm laws. We got a telephone call from Union Agriculture Minister yesterday. ...

Digital Hangover: One of the Leading Guides to Provide Affiliate Marketing Services in India

As per stats, the annual revenue of 30 of publishers gets generated via Affiliate Marketing. Affiliate marketing revolves around the concept of rewarding an affiliate for the traffic they transfer to the website due to their marketing effo...

Court rejects bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, arrested over drug-related charges in Sushant case

Court rejects bail plea of Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik, arrested over drug-related charges in Sushant case...

Who pays for the toilet paper? The big questions of the work-from-home era

As the world convulses in crisis, and tens of millions of us dig in for the long haul of working from home, one question looms large who pays for the tea and toilet paperThe answer, according to the Dutch, is your bosses. And how much About...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020