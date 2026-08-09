Dave Rennie's Strategic Rotation: New Zealand's Fresh Starting Lineup Against Sharks

New Zealand's rugby team is set to face the Sharks with a fresh starting lineup as they continue their South African tour. The decision aligns with coach Dave Rennie's strategy of providing game time to the entire tour party, highlighting his approach to rotate players early in the tour.

This strategy aims not only to maintain team morale by offering playing opportunities to all but also to test various combinations against formidable opponents like the Sharks. Key players in the new lineup include Damian McKenzie, Luke Jacobson as captain, and Fletcher Newell.

The match is part of an extensive six-week, eight-match tour that seeks to strengthen the team's cohesion and adaptability ahead of future challenges. The approach, crafted by Rennie, looks to balance winning with player development.