Left Menu
Development News Edition

16 Elite Indian boxers to travel to Italy, France for training, competition

India's elite men and women boxers will travel to Italy and France for a period of 52 days from October to December for their overseas training and participation in international competition. The overseas training and exposure have been sanctioned by the government at an estimated cost of Rs 1.31 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 16:20 IST
16 Elite Indian boxers to travel to Italy, France for training, competition
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's elite men and women boxers will travel to Italy and France for a period of 52 days from October to December for their overseas training and participation in international competition. The overseas training and exposure have been sanctioned by the government at an estimated cost of Rs 1.31 crores. A 28-member contingent will travel, which includes 10 male boxers and six women boxers along with the support staff. Amongst the boxers who will be participating include Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani, all of whom have earned quotas for the Tokyo Olympics.

All the four events (Men's 57 kg, Men's 81 kg, Men's 91 kg, Women's 57 kg) where India is yet to win a quota, will have boxers who will be a part of the travelling contingent. They will be accompanied by eight coaches and support staff in the men's team and four coaches and support staff in the women's team. Lovlina Borgohain, Women's 69 kg boxer, is looking forward to be participating in competition again. "It is very good that we will be getting a feeling of competition again. I am very excited about this. With 10 months to go before the Olympics, getting to compete against European opponents will be really helpful," Borgohain said in a statement.

The men's and women's boxing team will be training at Assisi, Italy for a period of 52 days. The expenses will include their boarding, lodging, airfare and visa fees. COVID tests of all 28 players and staff will also be covered under this expense. Thirteen boxers from the contingent will also participate in the "Alexis Vastine" International Boxing Tournament to be held in Nantes, France from October 28 to October 30.

Ashish Kumar, Men's 75 kg boxer said that this is good preparation as they would be coming up against opponents who they might face at the Olympics. "It will be very helpful for us to play against competitors from abroad. We were already at camp in Patiala and regained our fitness, going abroad will really help. When we meet new competitors, we will get an idea of our level. It will help us get a better idea of where we stand and what aspects we need to improve on," he said.

Nine boxers, the highest ever for a single Olympics from India have earned quotas for the Tokyo games. The World Olympic qualifying event scheduled for next year is the last event for Indian boxers to obtain quotas for the Olympics. CA Kutappa, Chief Coach, Indian men's boxing team is very happy that the boxers will travel abroad and calls this exposure trip as an opportunity to know where they stand against international competition after all the disruptions that have taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At this time last year, we were at peak competition fitness, participating in the World Championships and were training intensely. Thank the government for sanctioning this. The boxers are very happy, they wanted to do something different, they need competition and training. They want to see where they stand compared to the European boxers. This overseas exposure will give a better idea of competition from Europe," Kutappa said. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Delta weakens before landfall near Mexico's Cancun

Hurricane Delta rapidly lost strength before landfall near top Caribbean getaway Cancun on Wednesday, potentially saving the areas hotels, condos and Mayan indigenous villages from an onslaught threatened when it was a menacing Category 4 s...

Over Rs 50 lakh seized from man in MP's Sanwer during vehicle checking

Police have seized about Rs 50,90,000 in cash from a car during checking ahead of by-polls in Sanwer tehsil here. According to Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ali, the money was seized from a person who claimed he was a businessman from Itarsi, Moha...

'Mercenary' hacker group runs rampant in Middle East, cybersecurity research shows

Saudi diplomats, Sikh separatists and Indian business executives have been among those targeted by a group of hired hackers, according to research published on Wednesday by mobile firm BlackBerry Corp.The report on the group, known publicly...

Android 11-based OneUI 3 public beta rolling out to Galaxy S20 users in US

Just a day after rolling out the OneUI 3 public beta for Galaxy S20 users in South Korea, Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the update in the U.S. as well. Based on Android 11, the update is available to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020