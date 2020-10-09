Left Menu
IPL 13: We have a very good death bowling, says Warner after win against KXIP

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner praised the team's death bowling and said that they have artillery in their armoury after a massive 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.

SRH skipper David Warner. (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner praised the team's death bowling and said that they have artillery in their armoury after a massive 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 160-run stand for the first wicket, helping their side post a huge total of 201 runs on the board.

While defending the total, Rashid Khan took three wickets while Thangarasu Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets each in the match to take SRH over the line. Warner scored 52 off 40 balls while Bairstow smashed 97 runs in just 55 balls.

"We have got a very good death bowling. Bhuvi is not here but guys like Natarajan has been bowling exceptional. Having Rashid Khan in the team and obviously two other blokes early on with the swing bowling. We have got that artillery in our armoury now up my sleeve and putting 200 runs helps," Warner told Jonny Bairstow in a video posted on iplt20.com. "For myself, it is applying pressure to the batsman and once you are in you try to bat as many overs as possible. I think we complement each other very well. Having you (Bairstow) there makes it a lot easier for me. I can rotate the strike and you can hit Maxi out of the park. We are always talked about constantly running twos so that is one thing that we pride ourselves on especially when I can't hit them over stands like this boy," he added.

Bairstow's knock included six sixes and seven fours. He was awarded the Player of the Match. "It is obviously nice to get Maxi. I think the youngster (Ravi Bishnoi) has always been quite successful. This side actually has a shorter boundary. You have to target a couple of bowlers. He was turning the ball slightly into my arc a bit more and obviously putting him under pressure too that is important and everyone put each bowler under pressure," Bairstow said.

"It is good to contribute with 97, naturally you want to get the three figures that is one of the landmarks if you like within the game but it is only three runs," he added. SunRisers Hyderabad will now take on Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 11. (ANI)

