Left Menu
Development News Edition

La Liga Football School launches club series for young aspirants across India

Spain's top division football league on Friday announced the launch of the La Liga club series programme to their football school curriculum in India in association with India On Track (IOT).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:57 IST
La Liga Football School launches club series for young aspirants across India
La Liga Football Schools India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Spain's top division football league on Friday announced the launch of the La Liga club series programme to their football school curriculum in India in association with India On Track (IOT). Students of La Liga Football Schools will get an opportunity to understand the technical and institutional session with experts from La Liga clubs such as Real Betis, Sevilla FC, and Celta de Vigo over a span of six weeks starting from October 9.

These virtual sessions will feature informational topics like the history of the club, legacy, club rivalries, along with focusing on developmental aspects such as the youth academy system, scouting processes, player evaluation and much more. Additionally, the students will also get an opportunity to participate in technical topics such as match analysis, strength and conditioning sessions, and masterclasses with the academy coaches. LaLiga club series will be available for all the La Liga Football Schools students in the country across the age group of 5 to 18 years. Real Betis will host the first session on Friday followed by Celta de Vigo on October 16 and Sevilla FC on October 23.

La Liga's historic grassroots football development programme in India always expects to bring enthusiasm for the sport amongst the students with new and exciting projects. La Liga Football Schools and La Liga clubs are taking the initiative to engage and introduce new activities to build a greater connection with the football fans in India. Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India said in a statement, "India has been our top priority market, and the response we have received for our initiatives is overwhelming. We have a holistic approach aimed at achieving overall sporting excellence through various training and development programmes. With La Liga club series, we look to familiarise young fans across India with the personalities of different football clubs, and enhance their knowledge of the ecosystem of the sport."

Saul Vazquez, Technical Head, La Liga Football Schools India said, "La Liga club series will be conducted online and via the partner clubs, the students will learn about the techniques and methodologies specific to these clubs. All this will help them better understand the clubs' style of play and operations and also provide them with greater exposure to different kinds of football." Earlier this year, the La Liga launched Football Schools (LLFS) at home along with India On Track (IOT), which helped inculcate a culture of sports amongst the youth. Now LLFS has added this weekly online programme, conducted by the representatives from each associated club to its offerings. These representatives will communicate digitally on various technical and institutional topics with students once a week for 60 minutes every Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Total active COVID-19 cases in India dips below 9 lakh after a month: MoHFW

For the first time after a month, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India dipped below the 9 lakh mark with 8.93 active cases reported on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The last time the numbe...

HC rejects PIL claiming EPF Act not being followed while enrolling members

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a PIL which claimed that the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act of 1952 and the schemes framed under it were not being followed while enrolling members. A bench of Chief Justice ...

"Times are very difficult": Sena on ex-CBI chief's 'suicide'

The Shiv Sena on Friday said the alleged suicide by former CBI director Ashwani Kumar was shocking and wondered why no one was interested in knowing the exact reason for his mysterious death. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said, It...

HAL employee arrested for supplying aircraft info to Pak's ISI

A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL employee has been arrested for supplying fighter aircraft info to Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence ISI agency, Maharashtra police said on Friday. The 41-year-old man was supplying secret information ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020