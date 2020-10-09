Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ronald Koeman lauds Ansu Fati's performance

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has lavishly praised Ansu Fati and is impressed with how the player has performed despite being so young.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:48 IST
Ronald Koeman lauds Ansu Fati's performance
Ansu Fati (Photo/ Barcelona Twitter) (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has lavishly praised Ansu Fati and is impressed with how the player has performed despite being so young. Barcelona, in the 2020-2021 season of La Liga, have played three matches so far, registering two wins and a draw. The 17-year-old, Fati, scored twice against Villarreal to hand Barcelona a 4-0 win. He netted a goal against Celta Vigo as well, as Barcelona won the match by 3-0.

"His performance is of the highest level. We are talking about a player who is only 17 years old. Playing three consecutive games of top-level football at that age means he is very good. He is also a kid who wants to learn; he trains to learn and improve, and we are here to help him," the club's official website quoted Koeman as saying. Koeman also said that he is "happy with the squad" and wants the team to work hard.

"I am happy with the squad that we have. We have tried to improve: With some things we've done that, and others we haven't, but that's also partly due to the club's financial situation. We have to accept it and work hard," he said. Also, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are all set to face each other in the group stage of this season's Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were paired together in Group G in the draw. The other two teams in Group G are Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros.

Reflecting on the same, Koeman said: "It's a very important competition. In theory, we are the best in the group, but we have to show that. We start at home against Ferencvaros, which is an important game for which we have to prepare and analyse the opposition." "Juventus are showing every year that they have a strong team, with experience and a great player like Cristiano Ronaldo. We have Pjanic, who can give us a little more information about his former club," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

1,957 new coronavirus cases in Pune district

Pune district reported 1,957 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,03,349, a health official said on Friday evening. With 46 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,074, he added.Of the 1,957 case...

Belarus' leader claims he saved opposition challenger's life

Belarus authoritarian president, whose re-election has triggered two months of protests, maintained Friday that he saved his main opponents life by getting her out of the country a claim rejected by her spokeswoman. Alexander Lukashenko as...

Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement

Norwegian oil firms struck a wage bargain with labour union officials on Friday, ending a strike that had threatened to cut the countrys oil and gas output by close to 25 next week, negotiators for each side told Reuters. Brent oil prices f...

IPL 13: Needed to vary pace on Sharjah track, says Tewatia

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has seen batsmen send bowlers on a leather hunt in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. But the Rajasthan Royals bowlers put up a quality show on Friday to restrict Delhi Capitals to 1848 in their 20 ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020