Sports News Roundup: Yankees''Chairman of the Board' Whitey Ford dies at 91; Djokovic senses opportunity against Nadal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer: Rapids-Galaxy game postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Saturday's Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park has been postponed after a Rapids player tested positive for the new coronavirus, the league said. It is the fourth Rapids match to be postponed. A flurry of positive tests among Rapids players and staff since Sept. 23 had previously led to the postponement of games against Sporting Kansas City, the Portland Timbers and LAFC.

French Open history won't matter in final against Djokovic, says Nadal

The past will not mean anything to Rafa Nadal when he takes on world number one Novak Djokovic in Sunday's French Open final with two more milestones up for grabs. The Spaniard, who has dominated the claycourt major for over a decade, will be eyeing a record-extending 13th Roland Garros title and a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam crown when he resumes an old rivalry with Serbia's Djokovic.

Cycling: Yates out of Giro d'Italia after testing positive for COVID-19 - team

Briton Simon Yates has been withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for the new coronavirus, his Mitchelton-Scott team said on Saturday. "Yates developed very mild symptoms in the hours following yesterday's seventh stage, the team said in a statement.

Butler brilliant as Heat stave off elimination

Jimmy Butler scored a 35-point triple-double and the Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 on Friday to stave off elimination and force an NBA Finals Game Six on Sunday. With their backs against the wall, the Heat refused to give up, surviving a 40-point onslaught from the Lakers LeBron James thanks to outstanding three-point shooting, clutch free throws and the all-round brilliance of Butler.

NFL to penalize talking to refs without a mask

Any coach who approaches a referee without wearing a proper face covering now can be slapped with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. A memo sent to teams Friday from Perry Fewell, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating administration, authorizes officials to throw the flags. It is a response to complaints from the NFL Referees Association about coaches and other sideline personnel pulling down their masks to yell at officials from close range.

'You live with it' LeBron says after Green's miss

Danny Green's three-point attempt at the end of Game Five of the NBA Finals that would have given the Los Angeles Lakers the lead and possibly the championship was the right play, LeBron James said on Friday. Trailing by one point with 10 seconds remaining, James drove to the basket and drew two Miami Heat defenders.

NFL: Jets players, coaches test negative for coronavirus

All the New York Jets players and coaches have tested negative for the new coronavirus, and their game against the Arizona Cardinals will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday, the National Football League (NFL) team said. The Jets had canceled practice and sent their team and coaches home on Friday as a precaution after a player received a presumed positive result for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Djokovic senses opportunity against Nadal

Novak Djokovic has suffered more than his fair share of heartache against Rafael Nadal at the French Open but Sunday's final offers him a chance to dethrone the claycourt king. The 33-year-old Serb leads their extraordinary rivalry 29-26 but Nadal has won six of their seven clashes at Roland Garros, including the 2012 and 2014 finals.

Yankees''Chairman of the Board' Whitey Ford dies at 91

Legendary New York Yankees pitcher and six-time World Series champion Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91, the team confirmed on Friday. Considered one of the greatest ever to put on the pinstripes, the born-and-raised New Yorker was a 10-time All-Star, earning the nickname "The Chairman of the Board" during his 16-season career, all of which he spent with the Yankees.

Red Sox owner to take Fenway Sports public through merger with RedBall: source

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is in talks with RedBall Acquisition Corp to take his famed sports holding company Fenway Sports Group LLC public, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Friday. The deal being discussed would merge Fenway Sports Group with RedBall Acquisition Corp and will value the owner of the Liverpool Football Club at around $8 billion including debt, the source said, asking not to be identified.