IPL 13: I don't think I saw a lot of assistance for spinners in Sharjah, says Washington Sundar

UAE pitches are generally on the slower side but Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) bowler Washington Sundar has not come across a lot of assistance for the spinners in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:42 IST
RCB all-rounder Washington Sundar (Image: BCC/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

UAE pitches are generally on the slower side but Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) bowler Washington Sundar has not come across a lot of assistance for the spinners in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Washington has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of RCB in the 13th edition of IPL. The right-arm spinner has taken five wickets with an economy of 4.90.

Also, in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, Washington picked the crucial wicket of Eoin Morgan and gave away just 20 runs in his four overs. "I think the other day we played in Sharjah there was a little bit of dryness in the wicket but apart from that I don't think I saw a lot of assistance for spinners," said Washington while replying to an ANI query.

"I felt if we hit the right areas and hit the right lengths over and again it's not going to be so easy for the batsman to just keep hitting boundaries. So yes it's all about hitting the right lengths," he added. In the match against Mumbai Indians, RCB secured a win in the super over. Washington conceded 12 runs in his quota of four overs and he also picked up the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma.

"It's very hearting to bowl really well in that particular game, both the teams scored 200 and I was able to bowl really well and give 12 runs in four overs," said Washington in a virtual press conference. "It's not that I did anything different or something. I just bowled in the right areas again and again and created different angles for different batsmen," he added.

RCB will take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. (ANI)

