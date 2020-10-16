Sports News Roundup: Rockets GM Morey steps down; Pro Football Hall of Fame DE Dean dies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rockets GM Morey steps down

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey announced Thursday that he will step down on Nov. 1 after 13 seasons at the helm of the franchise. Executive vice president of basketball operations Rafael Stone was promoted to general manager.

Pro Football Hall of Fame DE Dean dies

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Fred Dean died late Wednesday night. He was 68. "The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Fred Dean," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game -- commitment, integrity, courage -- over the course of his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred's wife, Pam, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations."

Australia Open cancelled for first time since WW2

The Australia Open will be absent from the sporting calendar for the first time since World War Two this season after Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia cancelled all of their top events on Friday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 105th edition of the country's oldest and most prestigious tournament, scheduled to take place at Melbourne's Kingston Heath Golf Club, had already been postponed from its usual slot in November.

Rangers re-sign D DeAngelo on reported two-year deal

The New York Rangers avoided arbitration by re-signing restricted free agent defenseman Tony DeAngelo, the team announced Thursday. Multiple media outlets reported the deal was for two years at $4.8 million per season.

Olympics: Japan to test anti-virus measures at near-full baseball stadium

Yokohama Stadium will hold three baseball games at around 80% capacity later this month as Japan looks to test its COVID-19 countermeasures at big events ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics next year. Professional sports stadiums in Japan have been limited to 50% capacity as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the vast majority of games going ahead without issue.

Hatton grabs first round lead at CJ Cup

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton fired four birdies and an eagle in his first nine holes and finished with a seven-under-par 65 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the PGA Tour's CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday. Starting on the back nine, Hatton seized the momentum early in his round at the Shadow Creek course when he holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the par-four 12th.

Ex-Jets, Steelers RB Bell joining Kansas City

Former New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is joining the Kansas City Chiefs. Both Bell and the Chiefs confirmed the news with tweets about an hour after reports of the deal first broke.

ATP Roundup: Opelka upsets Medvedev in St. Petersburg

Reilly Opelka recorded 11 aces while notching a 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 upset of top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the St. Petersburg Open in Russia. The 6-foot-11 American recovered from a shaky first set to record an upset of the defending champion in the hardcourt event. Opelka's quarterfinal opponent will be seventh-seeded Croatian Borna Coric, who cruised to a 6-3, 7-5 win over Russian wild card Roman Safiullin.

NFL: Players will miss games due to flu-like symptoms

Players exhibiting cold and flu symptoms will miss practice and games even if they test negative for COVID-19, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said on Thursday. Sills said he expects symptoms such as coughs, sore throats and stuffy noses to ramp up as the U.S. approaches cold and flu season. He added that NFL teams need to err on the side of caution and, when in doubt, go with the most conservative approach.

Alabama coach Oats reveals positive COVID-19 test in July

One day after it was revealed that Alabama football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19, basketball coach Nate Oats on Thursday revealed he tested positive in July. Oats divulged his personal coronavirus experience after a reporter asked him at the school's basketball media day if he could be affected by the positive tests of Saban and Byrne.