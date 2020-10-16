Left Menu
Keen to spend time with children, Pietersen leaves for London from Dubai

Pietersen, who played for four different IPL teams across seasons before trading bat with microphone, has already reached London. "I left the IPL as it's half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them.

Updated: 16-10-2020 15:39 IST
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was a part of IPL's commentary panel, on Friday flew back home to spend time with his children. Pietersen, who played for four different IPL teams across seasons before trading bat with microphone, has already reached London.

"I left the IPL as it's half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It's been a strange year, so now they're off school, I want to be with them all day, everyday," Pietersen, who has two kids with his singer wife Jessica Taylor, tweeted. He also posted short videos of his journey from Dubai to London. Thursday's match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Banagalore was his last match as a commentator this season.

