Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Van der Poel wins Tour of Flanders as Alaphilippe crashes out

I am speechless," said Van der Poel, grandson of the late Frenchman Raymond Poulidor, who won another of the Monument classic races - Milan-Sanremo - in 1961. It's a real pity that he hit the moto," said Van Aert, who had been looking to become the first rider to win the Tour of Flanders and Milan-Sanremo in the same year since Eddy Merckx in 1975.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:17 IST
Cycling-Van der Poel wins Tour of Flanders as Alaphilippe crashes out
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel beat his powerful Belgian rival Wout Van Aert in a photo-finish sprint to win the Tour of Flanders 'Monument' classic on Sunday, as world champion Julian Alaphilippe crashed out of the race.

Van der Poel, whose father Adri won the one-day race in 1986, launched the two-man sprint and managed to just hold off Van Aert after 241 kilometres. Norway's Alexander Kristoff took third place.

"They had already called my name twice, but I couldn't believe it. I've asked for confirmation 10 times. I have no words for this. I am speechless," said Van der Poel, grandson of the late Frenchman Raymond Poulidor, who won another of the Monument classic races - Milan-Sanremo - in 1961. Alaphilippe, who had split the peloton with an attack in the Kopperberg, went head over heels after his right elbow clipped the back of a race motorbike 35km from the line after the trio had broken clear.

The 26-year-old Van der Poel, riding just in front of the Frenchman, narrowly avoided the bike on the right side of the road. Alaphilippe eventually sat up, holding his right arm and screaming in pain before being attended to by race doctors before being taken to a hospital where x-rays showed two fractures in his hand.

"A few motorbikes wanted to go behind us, because our gap was growing, I wanted to take profit as much as possible to go behind the moto, and I think Julian was not concentrating or something. It's a real pity that he hit the moto," said Van Aert, who had been looking to become the first rider to win the Tour of Flanders and Milan-Sanremo in the same year since Eddy Merckx in 1975.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

300 Congress members including Harish Rawat booked for holding rally in Haridwar

Three hundred Congress leaders and workers including former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat have been booked under Disaster Management Act for holding a rally in Haridwar on October 17. Harish Rawat and Congress leaders took out a m...

IPL 13: Warner 'quite disappointed' as SRH suffer third consecutive defeat

After suffering a third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH skipper David Warner said he is quite disappointed as his side came too close to the victory in all the last three games but failed to get ...

PM Modi's lookalike all set to contest Bihar elections, aspires to become CM

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Abhinanandan Pathak, who shot to fame for his uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to take the plunge into politics by contesting in Bihar elections 2020 from Hathua constituency i...

NC, PDP befooling people in name of 'Gupkar alliance': BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Sunday claimed that the NC and the PDP are befooling people in the name of Gupkar alliance and said his party is promise-bound to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the Kashmiri mains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020