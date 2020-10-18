Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot to allot land in IGNP area to 13 sportspersons in Rajasthan

Gehlot has approved the proposal to allocate the land free of cost to five players who won medals in these sporting events and at reserved price to eight players representing the country in these events. The chief minister's decision will give impetus to sports activities in the state and sportspersons will be motivated to perform at the international level, an official statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 23:19 IST
Gehlot to allot land in IGNP area to 13 sportspersons in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to allot 25 bighas of land adjacent to the IGNP canal to 13 players of the state who have brought laurels to the country by their outstanding performance in international sports events like Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth games. Gehlot has approved the proposal to allocate the land free of cost to five players who won medals in these sporting events and at reserved price to eight players representing the country in these events.

The chief minister's decision will give impetus to sports activities in the state and sportspersons will be motivated to perform at the international level, an official statement said. A total of 58 players of international repute have been allotted land in the Indira Gandhi Canal Project area since 1980.

Gehlot has decided to allot free of cost land to kabaddi player Sumitra Sharma from Jaipur who won gold medal in Incheon Asian Games, Om Prakash from Jhunjhunu who won gold medal in Jakarta Asian Games, equestrian Jitendra Singh who won silver medal in Jakarta Asian Games, kabaddi player Shalini Pathak from Jaipur and bronze medalist Rajulal Chaudhary from Jaipur. At reserved price, land will be allotted to Satvir Singh and Narasiram of Sriganganagar, shooter Omprakash and wrestler Rajesh Kumar from Sikar, athlete Rupendra Singh, Sapna and weight lifter Ajay Singh from Jhunjhunu, and squash player Surabhi Mishra from Jaipur who represented the country in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Trump envoy hopes Israeli-Arab peace deals will continue whatever the U.S. election result

Donald Trumps Middle East envoy said on Sunday the U.S. Presidents push for an Israeli-Arab rapprochement was gaining momentum and he hoped more accords would follow even if Trump loses next months election.Avi Berkowitz, who accompanied an...

MCDA members defer indefinite strike in 'public interest'

The Municipal Corporation Doctors Association MCDA on Sunday said the indefinite strike by its members over pending salaries, scheduled to begin from October 19, has been deferred in public interest. On October 14, the MCDA had threatened t...

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Happy Birthday Farid al-AtrashGoogle doodle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Farid al-Atrash on his 110th birthday. He was a Syrian-Egyptian composer, singer, virtuoso oud player and actor.Farid al-Atrash was born in Al-Qurayya on Octo...

KXIP trump MI in second Super Over in dramatic IPL game

Kings XI Punjab showed nerves of steel as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat IPL game that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament here on Sunday. Kieron P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020