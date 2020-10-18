Gehlot to allot land in IGNP area to 13 sportspersons in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to allot 25 bighas of land adjacent to the IGNP canal to 13 players of the state who have brought laurels to the country by their outstanding performance in international sports events like Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth games. Gehlot has approved the proposal to allocate the land free of cost to five players who won medals in these sporting events and at reserved price to eight players representing the country in these events.

The chief minister's decision will give impetus to sports activities in the state and sportspersons will be motivated to perform at the international level, an official statement said. A total of 58 players of international repute have been allotted land in the Indira Gandhi Canal Project area since 1980.

Gehlot has decided to allot free of cost land to kabaddi player Sumitra Sharma from Jaipur who won gold medal in Incheon Asian Games, Om Prakash from Jhunjhunu who won gold medal in Jakarta Asian Games, equestrian Jitendra Singh who won silver medal in Jakarta Asian Games, kabaddi player Shalini Pathak from Jaipur and bronze medalist Rajulal Chaudhary from Jaipur. At reserved price, land will be allotted to Satvir Singh and Narasiram of Sriganganagar, shooter Omprakash and wrestler Rajesh Kumar from Sikar, athlete Rupendra Singh, Sapna and weight lifter Ajay Singh from Jhunjhunu, and squash player Surabhi Mishra from Jaipur who represented the country in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.