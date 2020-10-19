Left Menu
IPL 13: Dhoni completes 4,000 runs for CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Monday went past the 4,000-run mark for his franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:53 IST
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Monday went past the 4,000-run mark for his franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He registered his 4000th run for CSK during the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

During the match against RR, Dhoni also became the first player to make 200 appearances in the IPL. RR wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson also took his 50th catch during the match against CSK.

The wicket-keeper was totally unaware of the milestone figure until Danny Morrison informed the veteran at the toss. CSK won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals. "You spoke about it and that's how I got to know (referring to his 200th IPL game). It feels good but at the same time, it's just a number. I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries," Dhoni told Morrison during the toss.

In his IPL journey so far, Dhoni has only donned two jerseys --- CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant (when the Chennai-based franchise was suspended for two years). Dhoni-led CSK to three title wins in 2010, 2011 and 2018 and is regarded as one of the most successful captains of the IPL.

In 199 games, the former India captain scored 4,568 runs, which includes 23 fifties, with the highest score of 84 not out. His strike-rate reads 137.67. Earlier this month, Dhoni surpassed Suresh Raina (193 games) to become the most capped player in the IPL.

India opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma comes second in the list with 197 games followed by Raina, Dinesh Karthik (191) and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (186).

