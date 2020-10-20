Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI calls PCB CEO ignorant after latter wants visa assurance from ICC for 2021 T20 WC

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan's effort to provoke controversy by calling for visa assurance from International Cricket Council (ICC) for the 2021 T20 World Cup in India hasn't found many takers.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 10:26 IST
BCCI calls PCB CEO ignorant after latter wants visa assurance from ICC for 2021 T20 WC
India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/Cricket World Cup Twitter) (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan's effort to provoke controversy by calling for visa assurance from International Cricket Council (ICC) for the 2021 T20 World Cup in India hasn't found many takers.

Dispelling the PCB CEO's unfounded fear -- according to media reports -- that their players might face visa issues while travelling to India for the 2021 T20 World Cup, the ICC has made it clear that all participating teams will be given visas as per agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Speaking to ANI, an ICC spokesperson said that planning for the tournament was being made keeping in mind that all teams will be provided with visas.

"The Host Agreement for all ICC events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, provides that the host member will ensure visas are provided for all competing teams. The planning for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India is underway on that basis," the spokesperson said. A BCCI official said that Khan seems to be ignorant. "I think that statement of the PCB CEO stemmed from ignorance. This issue was laid to rest last year itself when the GOI (Government of India) had written to the Presidents of the IOA and the IOC on the issue. So unless he is privy to some future course of action to be taken by Pakistan that would deteriorate the circumstances drastically, it is a non-issue," the official told ANI.

The above-mentioned letter was issued on June 18, 2019, by then Sports Secretary Radhe Shyam Julaniya after a couple of Pakistan shooters were denied a visa to compete in the ISSF World Shooting championship in the national capital. The visa issue had led to the International Olympic Committee reconsidering the decision to hand India international sports events. The letter from Julaniya, in possession of ANI, clearly stated that country of origin of athletes wouldn't be a barrier for them to get visas to come and compete in international sporting events in the country.

"It's the policy of the government that India will hold international sporting events and will permit all qualified athletes belonging to any National Olympic Committee (NOC) recognised by IOC or any national federation affiliated to the international federation concerned to participate. Such participation of athletes shall be without prejudice to our principled positions and policies on other political matters including issues such as international recognition or otherwise of the country of origin of the athletes," Julaniya had written to Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) President Narinder Batra and marked a copy to IOC chief Thomas Bach. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fleetwood Mac's album, single back in top 10 after 43 years

The clock has tick-tocked in reverse to put a Fleetwood Mac album and single back in the top 10 - 43 years after their initial appearance. According to Variety, the groups 1977 Rumours, one of the all-time blockbuster rock albums, has moved...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

France reported a massive jump in people hospitalized with COVID-19 and Ireland announced some of Europes toughest restrictions, while India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly three months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an i...

IPL 13: Pant fit to go, may play against Kings XI Punjab

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 9 games and in a fresh boost, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is fit to go after recovering from a Grade 1 tear. Having missed three games aft...

J-K: 'My Town My Pride' programme launched to deliver doorstep services to urban population

After the Back To Village-3 campaign, the My Town My Pride programme has been launched in Udhampur by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to deliver services to the urban population at their doorstep. We want that the poor people residing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020