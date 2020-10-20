Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru FC signs Kristian Opseth, Fran Gonzalez on season-long deals

Bengaluru FC on Tuesday announced the signings of Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth and versatile Spanish centre-back Francisco 'Fran' Gonzalez ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, scheduled to begin in November.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:28 IST
Bengaluru FC signs Kristian Opseth, Fran Gonzalez on season-long deals
Bengaluru FC logo . Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru FC on Tuesday announced the signings of Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth and versatile Spanish centre-back Francisco 'Fran' Gonzalez ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, scheduled to begin in November. Having announced the departures of Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto and Spanish defender Alberto Serran, the duo completes Bengaluru's allocation for foreigners in the squad.

Opseth started his career at Kaupanger IL in Norway, before stints at Forde, Sogndal, and Bodo/Glimt FC in the Norwegian Divisions. The 30-year-old spent the 2018-19 season in Turkey with Erzurumspor before his most recent stint in the A-League with Adelaide United. "I'm really excited about this new challenge. The Indian Super League is growing and getting better with each year. Hopefully, I can contribute to take that level higher. I can't wait to arrive in Goa and meet my new teammates and get started because I think we can do great things together. I got a good feeling after speaking to the coach (Carles Cuadrat) and the fact that Bengaluru is always a strong competitor for the title triggered the wanting to come," said Opseth said in an official Bengaluru FC release.

While the Norwegian is new to Indian football, fellow signing Fran Gonzalez is no stranger to the land, having plied his trade with Mohun Bagan in their title-winning 2019-20 I-League campaign. The Spaniard - who has had stints in Cyprus, Thailand, Poland, and Hong Kong - scored 10 goals for the Mariners the last term, and was joint-second highest goalscorer in the I-League.

"After only one season in India, I realised how big Bengaluru FC is as a club. I'm excited to face this new challenge with a top side and a great group of teammates and coaching staff. It will be a different season for sure, staying in Goa without our fans, but I am sure that we can be successful together. I can't wait to begin!" said Gonzalez, after completing formalities on a one-year deal. Coach Carles Cuadrat said the signings of Opseth and Gonzalez would lend solidity to an already strong squad.

"The additions of Kristian and Fran to the squad for this season makes us a very competitive team and that's what we at Bengaluru FC strive to be season after season. Fran has won a title last season, and is familiar with Indian conditions. Meanwhile, Kristian is a proven goalscorer and along with Deshorn Brown and Cleiton Silva, he gives us the confidence we need in the attack," Cuadrat said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Gymkhana Club's bar license suspended

The Delhi government has suspended the bar license of the high-profile Gymkhana Club for misappropriation of liquor, after its probe found out that the club was allegedly involved in the sale of liquor even during the lockdown period, accor...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 20

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Ahmedabad to host pink ball Test against England: Ganguly

Ahmedabad will host the day-night pink ball Test during Englands big-ticket tour of India early next year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said here on Tuesday. England are slated to visit India from January-March for five Tests and a limited...

J-K Lieutenant Governor condemns killing of police inspector by terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of police inspector Mohammad Ashraf by terrorists in Anantnag. The inspector was shot dead on Monday when he was returning home after offering prayers in a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020