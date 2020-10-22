Sports News Roundup: Jaguars DE Lynch comes out of retirement; Rays' bats come alive in Game 2 to even World Series and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jaguars DE Lynch comes out of retirement

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting some help for their defense. The team announced Wednesday that defensive end Aaron Lynch decided to come out of retirement and was reinstated from their reserve/retired list to their exempt/commissioner permission list.

Rays' bats come alive in Game 2 to even World Series

Brandon Lowe homered twice as the Tampa Bay Rays offense came to life to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 and even the World Series at one game apiece on Wednesday in Arlington. Lowe, the team's best hitter during the regular season but who has struggled during the postseason, broke out of his slump with a solo shot in the first inning before adding a two-run blast in the fifth to extend the Rays lead to 5-0.

ATP roundup: Humbert stages upset in Antwerp

France's Ugo Humbert saved 10 of 12 break points Wednesday in a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 upset of No. 2 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. Humbert, who squandered a 5-2 lead in the opening set, fought off four break points in the deciding set to win in two hours and 33 minutes.

Former Top 10 player Goerges retires

Former Top 10 singles player Julia Goerges announced her retirement on Wednesday. Goerges won seven career singles titles and was ranked No. 9 in the world as recently as August of 2018. She is currently ranked No. 45.

Stage set for anticipated lightweight clash at UFC 254

Saturday's UFC 254 main event is the classic case of the irresistible force versus the immovable object. Perhaps the most anticipated fight of 2020 will go down on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, when undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) of the Russian republic of Dagestan takes on interim titleholder Justin Gaethje (22-2) of Colorado in a title-unification, main-event bout.

U.S. Women's Open to be held without spectators

The U.S. Women's Open will be held without fans this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday. The tournament, which is in its 75th year and is the oldest of the five women's golf majors, was previously rescheduled from June to Dec. 10-13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

Toledo shuts down basketball program amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Toledo men's basketball program is pausing all activities for two weeks after six players joined coach Tod Kowalczyk in testing positive for COVID-19. Kowalczyk tested positive Sunday, and the six Rockets players tested positive Tuesday. The school said it is isolating those individuals and conducting contact tracing and additional testing for close contacts.

Pelicans tab Stan Van Gundy as head coach

Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The Athletic reported that Van Gundy will sign a four-year deal with the Pelicans.

Dodgers beat Rays 8-3 to draw first blood in World Series

Mookie Betts hit a home run, stole two bases and scored twice as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win the first game of the World Series in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday. The favored Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when center fielder Cody Bellinger laced a home run over the right field fence.

Former Raiders OL Henderson dies at 35

Offensive lineman Mario Henderson, who played four seasons for the then-Oakland Raiders, died Wednesday at the age of 35. No cause of death was announced.