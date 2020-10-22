Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spanish newspaper issue apology for Ansu Fati street seller comparison

Spanish newspaper ABC has issued an apology to Barcelona star Ansu Fati after their match report compared his pace to that of a "black street vendor fleeing the police". I deeply apologise for the misunderstanding and to those who may have been offended." The report received widespread condemnation on social media, with Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann tweeting: "Ansu is an exceptional boy who deserves respect like any other human being.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:19 IST
Soccer-Spanish newspaper issue apology for Ansu Fati street seller comparison

Spanish newspaper ABC has issued an apology to Barcelona star Ansu Fati after their match report compared his pace to that of a "black street vendor fleeing the police". The 17-year-old put in an impressive display in Barcelona's 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros on Tuesday night, scoring their second.

However, the aftermath of the victory was soured by the paper's description of the Guinea-Bissau-born Spain international. "Ansu in full flight has something of a gazelle about him, of a very young, black street seller that you suddenly see running along Paseo de Gracia when someone shouting 'water, water' (to warn other street sellers) announced that the local police have arrived.

"Now this kind of thing does not happen, because, for Ada Colau (the left-wing mayor of Barcelona), the criminals are the police and not the street sellers, who no longer have to run away. It is also true that without tourists, business is rather weak." ABC is known in Spain as a newspaper that favours right-wing political parties and is an advocate of their policies.

The author, Salvador Sostres, issued a public apology on the ABC website on Thursday morning. But local media reports suggest Barcelona are going to take legal action over the matter. "As I attempted to highlight the beauty of Ansu' movement, and his class as a young player, some expressions were inerpreted as racial discrimination.

"That could not be further from my intentions, or opinions, which are very favourable towards the player, as I have always expressed in my match reports since he made his debut. I deeply apologise for the misunderstanding and to those who may have been offended." The report received widespread condemnation on social media, with Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann tweeting: "Ansu is an exceptional boy who deserves respect like any other human being. No to racism and no to bad manners."

Former England and Barca forward Gary Lineker retweeted Griezmann's thoughts and said that the report felt like "stepping back 50 years". Colau herself also demanded a retraction from the newspaper and tweeted "All my support to Ansu Fati and to all the young, anonymous people who fall under this charicterisation or stigma due to the colour of their skin."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli's never giving up attitude inspires me, says Ritu Phogat

Indias Mixed Martial Arts MMA fighter Ritu Phogat said that Men in Blue and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohlis never giving up attitude inspires her and added that she watches her favourite players matches whenever she gets ti...

ROH 10221707

... ...

Ministry reviews ROFR licensing conditions for chartering of vessels

In pursuance of Make in India policy of the Government of India, Ministry of Shipping has reviewed the ROFR Right of First Refusal licensing conditions for chartering of vesselsShips through a tender process for all types of requirements.To...

Will know our level only when we compete, says Bajrang Punia

Grappler Bajrang Punia has said that the Indian wrestlers will know their level only when they start competing across different competitions. The camp had commenced on September 1 and the wrestlers had to complete a 14-day quarantine before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020