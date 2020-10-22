Left Menu
Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Shafali arrive in UAE

Ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge, Indian players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have arrived in the UAE on Thursday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:32 IST
Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Shafali arrive in UAE
Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge, Indian players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have arrived in the UAE on Thursday. Jemimah Rodrigues and Jhulan Goswami have also touched down in the UAE.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League shared the pictures of players and wrote, "Let's hear it for our girls! Hello UAE. The #Supernovas, #Trailblazers, #Velocity have arrived. CANNOT WAIT for #WomensT20Challenge." The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played from November 4-9 in the UAE. The 2020 Women's T20 Challenge will begin with last year's finalist Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4. It is believed the games will be played at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in a four-match tournament. Thailand's Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country's first Women's T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament. The squads for all three teams are as follows:

Supernovas -- Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik. Trailblazers -- Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemlatha, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity -- Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha. (ANI)

