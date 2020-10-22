Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Holder's three-wicket haul restricts RR to 154/6

All-round performance by SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers have restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in their 20 overs here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:33 IST
IPL 13: Holder's three-wicket haul restricts RR to 154/6
SRH players celebrating after taking a wicket against RR (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

All-round performance by SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers have restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in their 20 overs here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes stitched a 30-run partnership for the opening stand. Uthappa's 19-run knock came to an end in the fourth over after Jason Holder got him run out.

Sanju Samson joined Stokes in the middle. The duo played cautiously and added 56-run for the second wicket. In the 12th over, Holder sent Samson back to the pavilion. Samson played a knock of 36 including six and three fours. In the next over, Rashid Khan scalped Stokes (30) and as a result, two new batsmen Jos Buttler and Steve Smith came out in the middle.

Buttler (9) failed to had a good outing as was bagged by Vijay Shankar in the 16th over. Riyan Parag and Smith then had a 24-run brief stand of which 13 came off the 18th over. Holder clinched both Smith (19) and Parag (20 off 12 balls) in the 19th over.

Jofra Archer amassed 16* while Rahul Tewatia scored unbeaten two runs. For SRH, Jason Holder claimed three wickets while Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar got one wicket each.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 154/6 (Sanju Samson 36, Ben Stokes 30, Jason Holder 3-33, Rashid Khan 1-20).

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guterres reiterates call on UN Day for global ceasefire to fight COVID-19 together

New York US, October 22 ANISputnik UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated in a speech on the United Nations Day on Thursday that all hostilities worldwide should cease in order to direct joint efforts toward combating the novel co...

Struggling Trump to go on offensive in final presidential debate

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come out swinging in Thursdays final presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to try to close a big gap in opinion polls before the Nov. 3 election. Trump needs to score some hits in the...

EC says it has cleared policy related promises in poll manifestos in past

Amid demand by some opposition leaders for action by the Election Commission against BJPs manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar, officials on Thursday pointed out that the poll panel had allowed policy related promises made ...

Ensure police vigil in every road so that all people wear face mask: Allahabad HC to UP govt

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure constant police surveillance in every road of the state so that all people wear face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Hearing a public interest litigatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020