Cricket-Pakistan move Zimbabwe T20s from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to air pollution

Pakistan's three-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe next month has been shifted to Rawalpindi over health concerns due to Lahore's deteriorating air quality, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Friday. Earlier this month, the PCB also shifted the three-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe from Multan to Rawalpindi due to logistical reasons. Meanwhile, the last four Pakistan Super League matches, including the final, were moved from Lahore to Karachi.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:56 IST
Pakistan's three-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe next month has been shifted to Rawalpindi over health concerns due to Lahore's deteriorating air quality, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Friday. The three matches, originally scheduled to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, will now be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Nov. 7, 8 and 10.

"The early onset of hazardous pollution and subsequent poor air quality meant that the risk to keep matches in Lahore at this stage was too great," said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan in a statement. Earlier this month, the PCB also shifted the three-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe from Multan to Rawalpindi due to logistical reasons.

Meanwhile, the last four Pakistan Super League matches, including the final, were moved from Lahore to Karachi.

