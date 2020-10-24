Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Thomas takes lead as players go low at Zozo

The world number three was hot out of the gate, with four birdies over his first five holes en route to a bogey-free round that left him 14-under 130 heading into the weekend. "I played well," said Thomas, who is gunning for his 14th win on the PGA Tour.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 07:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 07:02 IST
Golf-Thomas takes lead as players go low at Zozo

Justin Thomas poured in seven birdies to card his second consecutive round of 65 and take a one-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Zozo Championship at the Sherwood Country Club on Friday. The world number three was hot out of the gate, with four birdies over his first five holes en route to a bogey-free round that left him 14-under 130 heading into the weekend.

"I played well," said Thomas, who is gunning for his 14th win on the PGA Tour. "I'm not very pleased with the finish. The last six holes I would have liked to at least have got something."

Low scores once again prevailed at the course in Thousand Oaks, California, where the tournament is being held instead of Japan due to logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's not very difficult," said Thomas.

"It's short and the greens are soft right now. So obviously if they get firmer and they tuck the pins a little bit more, it is going to be harder and the scores will be higher." Thomas enjoys a one-stroke lead over fellow American Lanto Griffin, who was the co-leader before suffering a bogey on his final hole, and South African Dylan Frittelli. Both men are 13-under 131.

Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler lurk one stroke further back with eight players tied at 11-under including Tony Finau, who is making his first start since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Tiger Woods bounced back from a horrible opening round 76 to card a 66 on Friday.

Despite eight birdies and two bogeys, the 44-year-old was tied for 66th and his hopes for a record 83rd PGA Tour title will have to wait for another day. The 77-player field has no cut and will be the last event for many of the players before the rescheduled Masters from Nov. 12-15.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Melbourne schools shut; Seoul tests hospitals

All staff and students from two schools in northeast Melbourne have been told to immediately get tested for COVID-19 after the emergence of seven new cases on Saturday. There were no deaths. Both schools will be closed for the next two week...

Mexico ruling party works out leadership dispute on 3rd try

The Morena party of Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador finally chose a leader Friday after two failed, acrimonious attempts. A poll of party members gave a comfortable margin of victory to congressional leader Mario Delgado, a cent...

Trump says virus spike 'gone' in Texas while El Paso surges

President Donald Trump downplayed the toll of the coronavirus during Thursdays final debate with Joe Biden, and specifically mentioned tamping down the surge in Texas. There was a very big spike in Texas, its now gone, Trump said.But in the...

Not an alliance, Quad group of countries interested in strengthening rules-based order: US

Quad -- comprising Japan, India, Australia and the United States --- is not an alliance but a grouping of countries which are interested in strengthening a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region, the US has said. The four countries ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020