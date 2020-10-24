East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler wishes 'very Happy festive season' to fans

Left Menu
Liverpool legend and head coach of East Bengal Robbie Fowler on Saturday extended greetings to his fans on the occasion of Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 24-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 16:44 IST
East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler (Image: sceastbengalofficial's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool legend and head coach of East Bengal Robbie Fowler on Saturday extended greetings to his fans on the occasion of Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. The former England striker sported a traditional look in Kurta Pajama and wished his fans a very happy festive season. The newly appointed coach also said that he can't wait to experience Durga Puja with his team.'

"I take this opportunity to wish every single one and especially our fans in SC East Bengal a very happy festive season. I know all about the Durga Puja and I know how big it is and how huge it is in Bengal and I can't wait to experience it," said Fowler in a video posted on SC East Bengal's Instagram. "Also, I got Kurta Pajama around, and thank you for the wonderful gift Shree Cement. Thank you for the welcome it's absolutely magnificent. Hopefully, we'll have a great season with your support. Take care and enjoy the festival and more importantly be safe and stay well," he added.

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is scheduled to start in the third week of November. The biggest change in this year's ISL will be the entry of the two Kolkata giants - Mohun Bagan and East Bengal into the showpiece event.

Earlier in the month, East Bengal had appointed Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler as the head coach for the first team that will take part in the 2020-21 ISL. Fowler, 45, last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, guiding the side to the play-offs and fourth position in the league before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

