Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Sri Lanka to tour S Africa for two-test series - report

The first match is set be played in Durban or Port Elizabeth, with Cape Town the likely venue for the New Year test. Sri Lanka last toured South Africa in 2019, becoming the first Asian team to win a test series there.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 25-10-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 09:26 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka to tour S Africa for two-test series - report

Sri Lanka will travel to South Africa in December to play a two-test series, a local media report said on Sunday, marking their return to international cricket after a 10-month gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since hosting West Indies for a limited-overs series in February, Sri Lanka cricketers have seen a number of fixtures, including test matches against England and a limited-overs series against India, postponed because of the pandemic.

The team under Dimuth Karunaratne will play a two-test series beginning on Dec. 26 though venues have not been finalised yet, the Island newspaper reported, quoting Sri Lanka Cricket officials. The first match is set be played in Durban or Port Elizabeth, with Cape Town the likely venue for the New Year test.

Sri Lanka last toured South Africa in 2019, becoming the first Asian team to win a test series there. Most of Karunaratne's team-mates will be seen in action in the Lanka Premier League Twenty20 competition beginning on Nov. 21.

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis and team-mate David Miller are among overseas players set to appear in the five-team tournament.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja', says Army won't let anyone take an inch of country's land

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that he is confident that Indian Army will not let anyone take even an inch of our countrys land. Singh made these remarks after performing Shastra Puja at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, ...

Lee Kun-hee, who made S.Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said.The charismatic lea...

Cricket-Cummins justifies IPL price tag, loss disappoints Warner

Pat Cummins justified his 2.1 million price tag, boosting Kolkata Knight Riders playoff hopes in the process, but his Australia team mate David Warner was disappointed by Sunriser Hyderabads struggles in the Indian Premier League IPL. Cummi...

Trump has been 'weak, chaotic' with China on trade:Biden

US President Donald Trump has been weak and chaotic with China on trade and could not lead an effective strategy to mobilise a true international effort to pressure, isolate, and punish Beijing to strengthen manufacturing jobs across the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020