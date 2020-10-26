Sports News Roundup: Sabalenka outguns Azarenka to win inaugural Ostrava Open; Browns' Beckham suffers knee injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL injury notebook: Browns' Beckham suffers knee injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and center JC Tretter both suffered apparent leg injuries on the same play early in the first quarter of Sunday's 37-34 victory at Cincinnati. On the Browns' second offensive snap, quarterback Baker Mayfield was intercepted on a deep throw down the right sideline intended for Beckham. Beckham was assisted off the field and taken to the Browns' locker room.

Sabalenka outguns Azarenka to win inaugural Ostrava Open

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka stormed to a 6-2 6-2 victory over compatriot Victoria Azarenka to win the inaugural J&T Banka Ostrava Open and the first all-Belarusian WTA final on Sunday. Former world number one Azarenka, who has been in top form since tennis restarted following its pandemic-enforced hiatus, needed a medical timeout in the second set and ended up losing the match in 68 minutes.

Olympics: FIG president hopes Tokyo meet opens door for postponed Games

Morinari Watanabe is no stranger to pressure but the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) president says he has never felt such responsibility ahead of a four-nation meet in November that could "open the door" to the Tokyo Olympics. The Tokyo meet will feature gymnasts from Japan, the United States, China and Russia and marks the first international event to be held at an Olympics venue since the Games were postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Geoghegan Hart a worthy Giro champ, says Wiggins

Tao Geoghegan Hart's extraordinary Giro d'Italia win was no fluke and the Ineos Grenadiers rider should be given the chance to challenge for the Tour de France, 2012 Tour winner Bradley Wiggins said. Briton Hart won the Giro after beating Maglia Rosa holder Jai Hindley in the final-stage time trial on Sunday.

What a time to be alive, says Hamilton after record 92nd win

Lewis Hamilton put no limits on what he could achieve after roaring past retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher on Sunday as the Formula One driver with most wins in the history of the sport. The Mercedes driver's 92nd victory was one of his most crushing, Hamilton lapping all but three rivals at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Cycling: Britain's Geoghegan Hart wins Giro d'Italia as Ineos-Grenadiers bounce back

Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d'Italia after beating Maglia Rosa holder Jai Hindley in the final-stage time trial on Sunday as Ineos-Grenadiers turned around a dismal season in spectacular fashion. The 25-year-old started the day 0.86 seconds behind Hindley but he beat the Australian to win the race by 39 seconds and give Ineos-Grenadiers their second Giro title after Chris Froome's 2018 triumph.

NFL roundup: Steelers stay unbeaten, hand Titans first loss

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers rode a big first half to a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville. The Steelers built a 20-point lead in the third quarter, then held on as Stephen Gostkowski missed wide right on a potential tying 45-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.

NFL hits Titans with $350,000 fine for COVID-19 violations

The NFL fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 after an investigation into what led to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, the league announced on Sunday. The NFL and the NFL Players Association recently completed a review of the Titans' actions amid the outbreak, which started in late September and stretched into early October. The Titans had at least 24 players or staff members test positive for COVID-19 and needed to reschedule a pair of games because of it.

Kershaw sticks to the plan as Dodgers win World Series Game 5

Clayton Kershaw struck out six and foiled a brazen attempt at stealing home by Tampa Bay center fielder Manuel Margot as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rays 4-2 in Game Five of the World Series on Sunday. The victory gives the Dodgers a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series and they can seal the title with a win in Tuesday's Game Six.

Cantlay charges on back nine to win Zozo Championship

Patrick Cantlay staged a back-nine charge to speed past world number two Jon Rahm and number three Justin Thomas and claim a one-shot win at the Zozo Championship in Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday. American Cantlay, who began the day three back of overnight leader Thomas, carded a final round seven-under-par 65 at the Sherwood Country Club to collect his third career PGA Tour title with a winning total of 23-under 265.