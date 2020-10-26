Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't see reason why families can't accompany players in Australia: Ganguly

Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney are the venues of the other three Tests. Ganguly is also hoping that the families of the Indian players will be allowed to be accommodated in the bio-secure bubble in Australia.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:24 IST
Don't see reason why families can't accompany players in Australia: Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly strongly feels that Indian cricketers should be accompanied by their families for the upcoming tour of Australia as a lot of them have been alone in an IPL bio-bubble for nearly 80 days. "They (players) have already been living in a bubble for the last 80 days," Ganguly told 'The Age'.

Asked if the tour would be in doubt if families cannot accompany the players, Ganguly replied: "I don't see a reason why the families won't be allowed to come. The Australian cricket board is trying to accommodate the families. It should be okay." There appears to be some issues to be settled between the BCCI and Cricket Australia on the bio-security measures the host nation has devised but Ganguly said the Indian team will travel to Sydney immediately after the IPL ends on November 10. "So far it is ahead. The initial part will be in Sydney. We are still in discussions how to get the bio-bubble part and medical parts stronger because it's a long tour," Ganguly was quoted as saying by the Australian newspaper.

"But I am told Australia is COVID free at the moment, there aren't many cases. Basically, we are trying to get everything in place and make sure it is safe. That's all," he said. Ganguly also said that they have requested Cricket Australia to ensure that their players can train during the 14-day quarantine period.

"We have requested that because they have been in the IPL for a long time (in the UAE) and then they go straight from the IPL to Australia because there is a 14-day quarantine. It will be solved," Ganguly told Australian newspaper 'The Age'. Sydney and Canberra are likely to host the white ball leg of three T20Is and as many ODIs while the four-match Test series is starting with a D/N pink-ball match in Adelaide from December 17. Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney are the venues of the other three Tests.

Ganguly is also hoping that the families of the Indian players will be allowed to be accommodated in the bio-secure bubble in Australia. He, however, refused to speculate on India captain Virat Kohli potentially missing out a Test as he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. "This is a personal question. I don't like to comment and I have not asked him," Ganguly said.

CA had originally planned to have the white-ball series after the Test series. Asked about this, Ganguly said, "It's just about the timing to get everything accommodated. There is Boxing Day Test, New Year's Day Test, all these remain on schedule. Then India come back and play against England straightaway for the Test series and one-day series. "The T20s were supposed to be before the (T20) World Cup but that has not gone through because of the COVID. We are trying to get the best possible schedule and finish the one-dayers and T20s so the players can get back." The former India captain is also hoping his "Super Series" plan for an annual one-day series tournament between India, Australia and England would go ahead once COVID-19 issues were resolved.

"It hasn't gone anywhere because of COVID. We don't know what is going to happen in the next six, seven months. A lot of tournaments and series have been cancelled so that needs to be rescheduled," he said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Insulting Muslims is an abuse of free speech, Iran's Zarif says

Insulting Muslims is an opportunistic abuse of free speech, Irans foreign minister said on Monday, in an apparent reference to remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron perceived to be critical of Islam. Muslims are the primary victims of...

Trump plans second White House event for Barrett as Senate takes up nomination

The White House on Monday planned a celebration to celebrate the Republican Senates expected confirmation of President Donald Trumps conservative nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, one a month after a similar event was linked t...

Farmer in Punjab's Jalandhar dies by suicide due to outstanding loans

A farmer hailing from Mosahib village of Jalandhar district allegedly died by suicide due to outstanding loans of around Rs 18 lakh. According to the police, Trilochan Singh committed suicide last night Sunday because of heavy loans under h...

Rugby-Ringrose out for Ireland as Cooney comes back in

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will be out for the rest of the year after suffering a broken jaw in the Six Nations win over Italy at the weekend, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday. The 25-year-old collided with the knee of Italy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020