Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atlético rallies to beat Salzburg 3-2 in Champions League

The hosts had opened the scoring with Llorente's shot from outside the area in the 29th, but Salzburg rallied with the goals by Szoboszlai in the 40th and Berisha in the 47th. Félix, who nearly scored when his acrobatic volley hit the crossbar in the first half, had equalized from close range in the 52nd.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:28 IST
Atlético rallies to beat Salzburg 3-2 in Champions League

João Félix scored his second goal of the match in the 85th minute to give Atlético Madrid a 3-2 win over Salzburg in the Champions League. Marcos Llorente also scored for Atlético, which trailed early in the second half at the empty Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Salzburg got on the board with goals by Dominik Szoboszlai and Mergim Berisha late in the first half and shortly after the break. Atlético had entered the day in last place in Group A after opening with a 4-0 loss at defending champion Bayern Munich, which stayed at the top with a 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Moscow earlier Tuesday.

Despite having veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suárez and young Portugal forward Félix up front, Atlético struggled to create significant scoring opportunities during most of the match. Salzburg threatened with its fast counterattacks, especially after Atlético went a goal down and gave up spaces on defense. Félix got the winner from close range after a ball crossed into the area. The hosts had opened the scoring with Llorente's shot from outside the area in the 29th, but Salzburg rallied with the goals by Szoboszlai in the 40th and Berisha in the 47th.

Félix, who nearly scored when his acrobatic volley hit the crossbar in the first half, had equalized from close range in the 52nd. In the next round in November, Atlético visits Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg hosts Bayern. AP KHS KHS

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Four-month lockdown lifted in MelbourneMelbournes shops, restaurants and hotels opened for business on Wednesday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown, with customers in the city...

Going with clear mind is my biggest strength, focussed on dot balls against DC: Rashid

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan says a clear mind is his biggest strength and he reaped the rewards for focussing on bowling more dot balls against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here. Going into Tuesdays do-or-die contest ag...

Kenya: George Magoha gets advice from Ombajo over school return of all students

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, and his Education counterpart George Magoha have been offered a solution on how all other students should return to school, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.The advice was offered by Dr...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it expects gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. Defying disappointing earnings in the September quarter, the stock open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020