Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Maradona self-isolating at home due to COVID-19 risk - report

Earlier this month, Maradona had tested negative for COVID-19 after coming in contact with one of his players who had contracted the virus. Maradona is currently the coach of Argentine top division side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, who are scheduled to play Patronato on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:21 IST
Soccer-Maradona self-isolating at home due to COVID-19 risk - report

Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona is self-isolating after one of his bodyguards displayed symptoms of COVID-19, the country's state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday. Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, began isolating at his home in Argentina on Tuesday after last coming in contact with the guard on the weekend.

The 59-year-old is not displaying symptoms and will do a COVID-19 screening on Thursday, local media reported. Earlier this month, Maradona had tested negative for COVID-19 after coming in contact with one of his players who had contracted the virus.

Maradona is currently the coach of Argentine top division side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, who are scheduled to play Patronato on Friday. He has suffered a string of health issues in recent years and remains at high risk of the coronavirus complications should he be infected.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man hangs himself to death in Delhi, suicide note blames landlord

A 35-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death at his rented accommodation in south Delhis Kotla Mubarakpur, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.The deceased ha...

Lockdowns have changed consumer buying behaviour; omni-channel strategy key to biz growth: Report

Coronavirus-induced lockdowns across the country have transformed consumers buying behaviour and hyperlocal distribution model, and distribution alliances and&#160;an&#160;omni-channel strategy will be key to business growth,&#160;according...

Under-pressure German COVID-19 test lab produces run of false positives

A German laboratory wrongly diagnosed 58 out of 60 coronavirus tests as positive, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, after a hospital become suspicious of the results and retested the patients.The MVZ Laboratory in Augsburg, Bavaria, blamed...

Pope says "lady" COVID must be obeyed, forgoes mask

Pope Francis on Wednesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a tough lady taskmaster who must be obeyed, but he and most close aides did not wear masks at his general audience.At the start of the indoor audience, Francis apologized to peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020