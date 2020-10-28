Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 250 hockey players resume sports activities in Uttar Pradesh

In accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) recent guidelines, hockey players in Uttar Pradesh have resumed sports activities keeping in mind the detailed SOP and guidelines provided by Hockey India.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:51 IST
Over 250 hockey players resume sports activities in Uttar Pradesh
Hockey players resume sports activities in Uttar Pradesh (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

In accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) recent guidelines, hockey players in Uttar Pradesh have resumed sports activities keeping in mind the detailed SOP and guidelines provided by Hockey India. The detailed SOPs and guidelines were shared with all the State Member Units as early as in April 2020 with the intent to be well prepared and ready for systematic rollout.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state which is home to several International hockey stars both past and present, saw over 250 aspiring players between the age group of 15-21 years have resumed limited sports activities. The players are focusing on basic drills and are slowly and steadily finding their feet back in the game after nearly six months of being out of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic that led to a series of nationwide lockdowns.

The players and the Coaches of the State Member Unit, who are currently building towards their next domestic tournament - a State-level Championship, are following all the necessary protocols provided to them by Hockey India. The State Member Units were provided a general idea about the key aspects to keep in mind while resuming sports activities during an interactive session with Chief Coaches of the national teams and experienced national players; PR Sreejesh and Savita in September.

The Chief Coaches and players spoke about their first-hand experience of how the National Camp Coaches and players are following the set protocol at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru since restarting sports activities on August 19, 2020. "It is good to see players return to the pitch after nearly six months. Staying away from the pitch for a long time is difficult for any sportsperson and ever since the MHA guidelines permitted resumption of sporting activities, we are encouraging players to resume basic activities. The SOP and guidelines provided to us by Hockey India is very detailed and easy to understand for Coaches and players too. We have ensured this has been implemented across all major districts where hockey camps have resumed," said Dr RP Singh, General Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Hockey in a Hockey India press release.

He further stated that Hockey India's webinar featuring National Teams Chief Coaches and players about restarting activities was very useful. "After attending the interactive session with the Chief Coaches and players of the national teams last month, we got the much-needed confidence to encourage our players to start limited sports activities. We have to ensure that we don't push our players too hard. They have to move forward steadily," Singh said.

Speaking on the resumption of the sports activities in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Mr Rakesh Katyal, President Uttar Pradesh Hockey said, "We are extremely happy that sports activities have resumed in our state. We have been prepared for the restart of the sports activities for many months and therefore we are delighted that the players from UP have got a chance to make their way back to the field." "We hope that the players get back to their full form in time so that we can host the State Championships. We are very grateful to Hockey India for thinking ahead and putting in the procedures in place very early on so that the players could get back on the field without any hindrances," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's president in quarantine as virus cases rise

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he has gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a dinner guest who has tested positive for COVID-19. Ramaphosa came into contact with a guest at a dinner of 35 people in Johan...

Mastercard profit falls as pandemic hits spending volumes

Mastercard Inc reported a 28 slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as fewer people used its cards to shop, travel and pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting transaction volumes for the payment processor.The pandemic has forced com...

Pawar blames Centre's policies for soaring onion prices

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday blamed the central governments policies for the spiralling prices of onion and said he would speak to the Centre about the stock limit imposed on the commodity traders. Traders kept off the onion auction ...

Libyan investigators find more mass graves in recaptured city

Libyan authorities have dug 12 bodies from four more unmarked graves in the city of Tarhouna, adding to the scores of corpses already discovered since the area was recaptured in June by the Government of National Accord GNA. Tarhouna had fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020