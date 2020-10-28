Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

SPO-CRI-SHAKIB-MAHMUDULLAH Bangladesh team gets ready to welcome Shakib as his ban ends on Thursday Dhaka, Oct 28 (PTI) Bangladesh's cricket establishment is waiting eagerly to welcome Shakib Al Hasan with open arms as he completes his one-year anti-corruption rule violation ban on Thursday. SPO-VIRUS-BAD-LAKSHYA Lakshya pulls out of SaarLorlux after father tests positive for COVID-19 Saarbrucken (Germany), Oct 28 (PTI) Defending champion Lakshya Sen on Wednesday pulled out of the SaarLorLux Open Super 100 tournament after his father-cum-coach D K Sen tested positive for COVID-19 here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:26 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-PREVIEW CSK ready to play spoilsport as desperate KKR eye victory Dubai, Oct 28 (PTI) Already out of play-offs reckoning, a relaxed Chennai Super Kings are ready to play party-poopers with an aim to foil Kolkata Knight Riders' desperate bid for a victory in an Indian Premier League game on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-AUS-SCHEDULE India's Tour of Australia: CA arranges D/N warm-up game ahead of 1st Test Melbourne, Oct 28 (PTI) The Indian cricket team will get an additional Day/Night warm-up game in Sydney as a tune-up to the series-opening Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide from December 17, the host board announced on Wednesday unveiling the full schedule of the 69-day engagement. SPO-CRI-IPL-PONTING Chasing is a concern, we've to reset right now: Ponting Dubai, Oct 28 (PTI) Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting conceded that chasing is an area of concern for his team and it needs to hit the "reset" button to seal an IPL play-off spot in the remaining two league games after enduring a third straight loss.

SPO-CRI-IPL-TENDULKAR-SAHA Tendulkar, Shastri praise Saha's knock against Delhi Capitals New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The legendary Sachin Tendulkar lauded Wriddhiman Saha's "under-rated" shot-making while the national team's head coach Ravi Shastri found his 45-ball-87 simply "outstanding" as they lavished praise on the Test specialist's IPL performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad. SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-COMMENTS Going with clear mind is my biggest strength, focussed on dot balls against DC: Rashid Dubai, Oct 28 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan says a clear mind is his biggest strength and he reaped the rewards for focussing on bowling more dot balls against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT-BRAND Rohit Sharma named brand ambassador of Dr Trust Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Senior India cricketer Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named brand ambassador of healthcare company Dr Trust. SPO-FOOT-CFC Chennaiyin FC sign Balaji, Aqib; promote 'B' team goalkeeper Revanth to senior team Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced the signing of youngsters Ganesan Balaji and Aqib Nawab after the duo graduated from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) setup recently.

SPO-NADA-JUDOKA Panel exonerates junior judoka after NADA DCO fails to establish dope test evasion New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has exonerated junior judoka Jitesh Dagar of the charge that he evaded a dope test during a selection trial last year after NADA's Dope Control Officer failed to produce any clinching evidence against him. SPO-CRI-WRIDDHIMAN-INJURY SRH likely to "wait and watch" on Wriddhiman Saha's groin niggle Dubai, Oct 28 (PTI) Wriddhiman Saha's groin injury is "not serious" but his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to adopt a cautious approach after consultation with the BCCI's medical team as the senior wicketkeeper-batsman is Australia-bound after the T20 event.

SPO-TT-CAMP National TT camp gets underway; Sharath Kamal, Anusha to join on Thursday New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) With focus firmly on qualifying for next year's Tokyo Olympics, the Indian table tennis players on Wednesday resumed their training after almost seven months at the national camp, which got underway at Sonepat with nine paddlers. SPO-CRI-SHAKIB-MAHMUDULLAH Bangladesh team gets ready to welcome Shakib as his ban ends on Thursday Dhaka, Oct 28 (PTI) Bangladesh's cricket establishment is waiting eagerly to welcome Shakib Al Hasan with open arms as he completes his one-year anti-corruption rule violation ban on Thursday.

SPO-VIRUS-BAD-LAKSHYA Lakshya pulls out of SaarLorlux after father tests positive for COVID-19 Saarbrucken (Germany), Oct 28 (PTI) Defending champion Lakshya Sen on Wednesday pulled out of the SaarLorLux Open Super 100 tournament after his father-cum-coach D K Sen tested positive for COVID-19 here. SPO-BAD-IND Malvika knocked out of SaarLorLux Open Saarbrücken (Germany), Oct 28 (PTI) Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod suffered a straight-game loss to Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in the women's singles opening round of the SaarLorLux Open Super 100 tournament here on Wednesday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri eyeing to make up for last year's disappointment at Bermuda Champs Bermuda, Oct 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will be among the early starters as he tries to make up for last year's disappointment at the Bermuda Championships which begins here on Thursday. SPO-GOLF-IND Chawrasia, Shubhankar set for inaugural Cyprus Open Kouklia (Cyprus), Oct 28 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma will be back in action for the inaugural Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open, starting here on Thursday, and he will have for company, SSP Chawrasia.

SPO-ATP-IND Divij and his partner Bambridge enter Astana Open quarters Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Oct 28 (PTI) India's Divij Sharan and his partner Luke Bambridge of the United Kingdom advanced to the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Astana Open after beating the pair of Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador here on Wednesday..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration opens pristine Alaska forest to logging

The Trump administration on Wednesday finalized a plan to open vast portions of the nations largest national forest, the Tongass in Alaska, to logging. The move lifts longstanding restrictions on tree harvests in the southeastern Alaska for...

Slovakia extends partial lockdown to Nov. 8

Slovakias government has extended the countrys partial lockdown until Nov. 8, adding people with negative tests for coronavirus to the list of exceptions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. The government tightened restrictions ...

Iraq reports 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, 463,951 in total

Baghdad Iraq, October 28 ANIXinhua The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of nationwide infections to 463,951. The ministry also reported 46 new deaths and 2,929 more recovered ca...

Refugee team of 6 athletes planned for Tokyo Paralympics

A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next years Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday. The IPC said it would help and fund potential athletes to hit entry standards for the games....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020