CAF delegation inspects facilities require by Cameroon to host CHAN and AFCON

A delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on October 28 has begun to inspect the facilities that will be required by Cameroon to host the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), according to a new report by Cameroononline.org.

During the 5-day visit, the CAF delegation will inspect the stadiums, check hospitals, road infrastructure, and hotels to ascertain the readiness of Cameroon to host the competitions.

On Wednesday, the delegation inspected stadia and other infrastructure in the capital of Yaounde.

Officials from Cameroon's Ministry of Sports and Physical Education said they were confident of getting a pass mark from the CAF officials.

Atangana Jean, an official of the ministry has said, "We are confident the facilities we are presenting will be good enough for the CAF inspectors. We are more than 90 percent ready to host the championships."

The contest was originally scheduled for January 2021 but the Confederation of African Football on Tuesday postponed the event for a year because of the coronavirus.

Sports Minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has said that the postponement of the Africa Football Cup of Nations offers Cameroon the opportunity to prepare a memorable competition.

Kombi said Cameroon will have time to quantitatively and qualitatively accelerate work on all sports, health, communication, and road infrastructure in order to offer Africa a very successful continental football competition.

CHAN is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon from January 16 to February 7 next year. The country will host AFCON in 2022.