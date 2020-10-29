Left Menu
IPL 13: Nagarkoti didn't have enough runs to defend in last over, says Morgan

After facing a six-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said that pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti did not have enough runs to defend in the last over as Ravindra Jadeja comfortably dragged his side over the line.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 23:58 IST
KKR pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Photo: BCCI/IPL).

After facing a six-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said that pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti did not have enough runs to defend in the last over as Ravindra Jadeja comfortably dragged his side over the line. CSK were required 10 off the last over which was bowled by youngster Nagarkoti. He started well as he just conceded three runs in the first three balls but later Jadeja turned the table as he smashed two back-to-back sixes.

Jadeja scored 31 off 11 including three sixes and two fours after a brilliant 72-run knock by Ruturaj Gaikwad. "I think we played really well there, just on the wrong side of the toss. The dew from about the 8th over was really challenging. We improved on our batting (as compared to the previous games). Our bowlers absolutely gave it their everything. We have one game left, and still have a very little chance," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Earlier, Nitish Rana's 87-run knock guided KKR to a total of 172/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Morgan said they also wanted to bowl first to counter dew. According to the KKR skipper, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy bowled well for the side as the latter returned with the figures of 2-20 in his four overs.

"We felt we were right in the game (at the halfway stage). Nitish Rana kicked on and showed his class once again. It was actually a good day for us with the bat. They (Narine and Varun) are two fantastic spinners. I can't fault anyone's effort tonight. He (Nagarkoti) didn't have enough runs to defend. He's a young guy, he will take it on the chin and move forward. Looking forward to the next game against Royals," Morgan said. Chasing 173, CSK openers Shane Watson and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a steady start to the side as they added a 50-run stand. Varun Chakravarthy removed Watson (14) in the eighth over.

Ambati Rayudu came in to bat at number three. He along with Gaikwad accumulated 68-run for the second wicket. After playing a knock of 38 off 20, Rayudu was sent back to the pavilion by Pat Cummins. CSK skipper MS Dhoni promoted himself up in the order and came in to bat at number four. Chakravarthy dismissed Dhoni (1) and reduced CSK to 121/3 in 14.4 overs.

Sam Curran joined Gaikwad in the middle. The latter departed after scoring 72 off 53 balls including two sixes and six fours. Ravindra Jadeja then played a knock of 31 runs while Curran remained unbeaten on 13.

For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins bagged two wickets each. KKR are in fifth spot with 12 points from 13 games and will now play against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 1. (ANI)

