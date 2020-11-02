Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 1

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Sunday's game coverage (all times ET):

Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. Titans at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Raiders at Browns, 1 p.m. Colts at Lions, 1 p.m.

Vikings at Packers, 1 p.m. Jets at Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Rams at Dolphins, 1 p.m. Steelers at Ravens, 1 p.m.

Chargers at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. Saints at Bears, 4:25 p.m.

49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m.

- - Report: Broncos DC Donatell out due to COVID protocol

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will miss Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers after testing positive for COVID-19, according to NFL.com. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-DONATELL, Field Level Media

- - Report: Dolphins auditioning Tagovailoa with eye toward '21 draft

The Dolphins' decision to bench quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick came because Miami leadership wanted to determine whether Tua Tagovailoa indeed is the quarterback of the future or if they should consider drafting another one in 2021, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-TAGOVAILOA, Field Level Media

- - RT Johnson a late addition to Eagles' injury report

The Philadelphia Eagles have added standout right tackle Lane Johnson to the injury list as questionable for Sunday night's home game against the Dallas Cowboys. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-DAL-JOHNSON, Field level Media

- - Raiders RT Brown (illness) inactive vs. Browns

Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Trent Brown is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-BROWN, Field Level Media

- - NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia S LeCounte injured in traffic collision Georgia senior safety Richard LeCounte was injured in a traffic collision on Saturday after the Bulldogs' win over Kentucky.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-LECOUNTE, Field Level Media - - - -

AUTO RACING Sunday's racing coverage:

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville, 2 p.m. - - - -

BASEBALL Report: Martinez opts in with Red Sox for 2021

Designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez will return to the Boston Red Sox in 2021, electing to not become a free agent, as expected, MLB Network reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-MARTINEZ, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Coverage of Sunday's events: PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship

Champions: TimberTech Championship - - - -

SOCCER Sunday's game coverage:

Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at New York City FC, 7 p.m. Orlando at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake sign MF Ruiz through 2025

Real Salt Lake signed midfielder Pablo Ruiz to a contract extension through the 2025 season, the club announced Sunday. SOCCER-MLS-RSL-RUIZ-EXTENSION, Field Level Media

- - - - TENNIS

Sunday's tennis coverage: ATP: Vienna, Austria; Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

- - - - ESPORTS

Esports recaps for Sunday: Dota -- ESL One Germany

- - - -