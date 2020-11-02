Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Their 3-0 win at Burnley saw Hakim Ziyech score one goal and create another, while Timo Werner was also on target. Although Burnley created little, the Chelsea defence, marshalled by new arrival Thiago Silva, looked solid and Edouard Mendy became the first Chelsea keeper since Petr Cech in 2004 to start with three straight Premier League clean sheets.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 08:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 08:16 IST
Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend: POGBA FAILS TO TAKE HIS CHANCE - AGAIN

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Paul Pogba another chance to stake his claim for a regular starting place in his midfield but was let down by yet another poor display from the Frenchman. After last week's goalless draw with Chelsea, in which Pogba started on the bench, there were calls for the United boss to find a way to get him back in the team.

Pogba started in midweek against Leipzig in the 5-0 Champions League win but delivered a sub-par performance against Arsenal and gave away the penalty which handed Arsenal the win. Donny van de Beek, the summer signing from Ajax, was back on the bench after impressing against Leipzig and Solskjaer may regret that decision.

CHELSEA SIGNINGS SETTLING IN NICELY Chelsea's new signings are showing they have settled in quickly. Their 3-0 win at Burnley saw Hakim Ziyech score one goal and create another, while Timo Werner was also on target.

Although Burnley created little, the Chelsea defence, marshalled by new arrival Thiago Silva, looked solid and Edouard Mendy became the first Chelsea keeper since Petr Cech in 2004 to start with three straight Premier League clean sheets. MAN CITY LACK CUTTING EDGE IN ATTACK

Pep Guardiola will be pleased with City's second clean sheet, a 1-0 win at Sheffield United, but will be concerned his side scored just once. The goal also came from an unlikely source, full back Kyle Walker scoring against his boyhood club. With strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus sidelined with injuries, City were toothless up front despite Ferran Torres' best efforts to spearhead the attack.

The onus has fallen on City's wingers and midfielders to make up for their absence but Guardiola's side are well off the pace for a team that has averaged over 100 league goals in the past three seasons. Kevin De Bruyne's return from injury should give them a lift, with the playmaker providing three assists in his last two games.

VILLA GET RUDE AWAKENING AFTER DREAM START Aston Villa fans must have been in dreamland after the club, who last won the league in 1981 before clinching the European Cup in 1982, won their opening four games this term including a 7-2 demolition of champions Liverpool.

But back-to-back defeats at home suggest they may have been punching above their weight. A 3-0 defeat by Leeds United in the last round of games was followed by Sunday's 4-3 loss to Southampton, a result that actually flattered Villa's performance.

The visitors ripped through their rivals to take a 4-0 lead before taking their foot off the pedal. Villa scored twice in stoppage time to add some respectability to the scoreline. EVERTON'S ANCELOTTI FACES SELECTION HEADACHES

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti faces some selection headaches following his side's 2-1 defeat by Newcastle on Sunday. Ancelotti replaced keeper Jordan Pickford with Swedish international Robin Olsen, who arrived on loan from Roma in October, and was rewarded with a solid performance.

But the absence of the injured James Rodriguez and Seamus Coleman and the suspended Richarlison was too much to overcome as Everton slipped to a second straight league defeat. "There are important players missing," Ancelotti told the BBC. "When you don't have these players you have to play differently, maybe with less quality but with more focus."

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend POGBA FAILS TO TAKE HIS CHANCE - AGAINManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Paul Pogba another chance to stake his claim for a regular starting place in his midfield but was let d...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound on strong China data, oil on slippery slope

Asian shares bounced off one-month lows on Monday on solid data from China showing factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade while oil prices skidded as many Western countries slid back into coronavirus-driven lockdowns. MSC...

With two days to go, Trump casts doubt on integrity of prolonged vote count

President Donald Trump cast doubt on the integrity of the U.S. election again on Sunday, saying a vote count that stretched past Election Day would be a terrible thing and suggesting his lawyers might get involved. With two days to go until...

First Person: supporting migrants on the COVID-19 frontline in Myanmar

Myanmar has been preparing for the return of hundreds of thousands of workers some 650,000 are in Thailand alone and one of the key tasks was to set up quarantine facilities for those returning migrants. Sandi Swe, who has been working in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020