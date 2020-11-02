Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paul Pogba wants Manchester United to be consistent after losing to Arsenal

After losing to Arsenal in the Premier League, Manchester United's Paul Pogba said his side was not "dangerous" with the ball and details made them lose the game. He also stressed that the team has to be more consistent with their performance.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 02-11-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:43 IST
Paul Pogba wants Manchester United to be consistent after losing to Arsenal
Manchester United's Paul Pogba. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After losing to Arsenal in the Premier League, Manchester United's Paul Pogba said his side was not "dangerous" with the ball and details made them lose the game. He also stressed that the team has to be more consistent with their performance. Arsenal registered a 1-0 win over Manchester United here on Sunday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the only goal scored in the match, helping the team secure their first league win at Old Trafford since 2006.

"Details made us lose the game and we have to be better. We have to do better with the ball because we weren't dangerous with the ball today," the club's official website quoted Pogba as saying. "We didn't create chances, as we should, and we didn't win at home. That's what we need to do. We need to win at home, you know?" he added.

In the previous game, Manchester United had thrashed RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League. Pogba said they have to find solutions to be more consistent. "Yeah, if I had the answer, I would tell you. We have to work on this and we have to find out. We have to change that, how we can be unbelievable one game, then bad the next game," he said.

"We can't score five goals one game and then none the next. You have to be more consistent. We have to work on this, we have to work hard," Pogba added. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden seeks Russian passport for sake of future son

U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship in order not to be separated from their future son in an era of pandemics and closed borders, he said on Monday.Snowdens wife, Lindsay, is expecting a child...

Chitrakoot-Banda range IG tests positive for COVID-19

Chitrakoot-Banda zone Inspector General of Police, Satyanarain, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on MondayAll those deputed at the IGs residence and office are being tested. On Sunday 26 people, including IG Satyanarain, wer...

Manipal Hospitals set to acquire 100 pc stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals announced on Monday that it intends to acquire 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited. The transfer of ownership to Manipal Hospitals is expected to be completed post regulatory approvals.The acquisi...

Mexico's C3ntro Telecom furthers relationship with Tejas Networks for upgrade of its High Speed Optical Backbone Network

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that C3ntro Telecom, a leading wholesale carrier based in Mexico, has chosen to expand existing partnership with Tejas Networks for the upg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020