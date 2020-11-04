Sports News Roundup: Brady throws for 2 scores as Bucs hold off Giants; Tsitsipas knocked out of Paris Masters by Frenchman Umbert and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Argentina soccer great Maradona in recovery after successful brain surgery

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in recovery after successful surgery to treat a subdural hematoma, a blood clot on the brain, the former World Cup winner's doctor said late on Tuesday. The operation, after Maradona, 60, was admitted to hospital a day earlier, was to address the clot, often caused by a head injury, and which can put pressure on the brain.

Stars' Seguin, Bishop out five months after surgeries

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin and goaltender Ben Bishop will each be sidelined approximately five months, the team announced on Tuesday. Seguin underwent right hip surgery on Monday, while Bishop had a torn meniscus in his right knee repaired on Oct. 21.

Higgs pulls out of Houston Open due to COVID-19 positive test

Harry Higgs pulled out of the upcoming Vivint Houston Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday. Higgs, 28, will self-isolate under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ex-Auburn coach Tuberville wins U.S. Senate seat

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville is taking his playbook to Washington, D.C. The 65-year-old Republican challenger and political newcomer won his U.S. Senate race Tuesday in Alabama against Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

Golf: Being major champion doesn't make PGA Tour any easier - Morikawa

Winning the PGA Championship in August has been the highlight of Collin Morikawa's short career but the American said being a major winner does not automatically make things easier on the PGA Tour. The 23-year-old, who turned pro last year, triumphed at TPC Harding Park for his first major title but failed to make the cut at the US Open and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in his first two starts on the 2020/21 Tour.

Broncos General Manager Elway, CEO Ellis test positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL team said on Tuesday. Ellis did not attend the team's Week 8 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers after reporting symptoms to medical staff on Sunday and worked from home on Monday, the Broncos said.

Tsitsipas knocked out of Paris Masters by Frenchman Umbert

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out of the Paris Masters in the second round when he was beaten 7-6(4) 6-7(6) 7-6(3) by Frenchman Ugo Humbert on Tuesday. Tsitsipas saved three match points in the second set's tiebreak and another one in the last set before bowing out at an empty Bercy arena despite serving 19 aces.

Seven Ravens land on COVID-19 list: report

The Ravens had no new positive results from Monday's batch of COVID-19 testing, but the news is potentially just as bad in Baltimore. The Ravens are poised to put seven players -- including three starting linebackers -- on the reserve/COVID-list Tuesday after they were found to have been in close contact to cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who announced his positive test on Monday.

NFL: League broadens face-covering requirements, enhances COVID-19 protocols

The National Football League (NFL) is enhancing its COVID-19 safety protocols, instructing teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing after more players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a memo distributed to teams on Tuesday, the league said it is requiring players and staff to wear masks during any pre- and post-game interactions between teams, and at any time while inside the locker room on game day. Clubs must also expand their sideline "Bench Area" to the 20-yard line.

Brady throws for 2 scores as Bucs hold off Giants

Tom Brady threw two second-half touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to post a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J. Brady completed 28 of 40 passes for 279 yards as Tampa Bay (6-2) won its third straight game and moved a half-game ahead of the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans caught touchdown passes, and Ryan Succop booted four field goals.