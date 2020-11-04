Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-WADA apologises and agrees to pay damages to Sakho for drugs ban - report

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had apologised and agreed to pay damages to France international footballer Mamadou Sakho for a drugs ban in 2016, sports website the Athletic reported on Wednesday. "To indicate the sincerity of this apology, WADA has agreed with its insurers to pay Mr Sakho a substantial sum of damages.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:52 IST
Soccer-WADA apologises and agrees to pay damages to Sakho for drugs ban - report
WADA logo Image Credit: ANI

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had apologised and agreed to pay damages to France international footballer Mamadou Sakho for a drugs ban in 2016, sports website the Athletic reported on Wednesday. The Crystal Palace centre back, who was a Liverpool player at the time, was investigated by UEFA and given a provisional 30-day ban in April 2016 after he tested positive for the fat burner Higenamine.

Sakho missed that year's Europa League final against Sevilla and Euro 2016 as a result, but UEFA dismissed the doping case against him in July and later confirmed that Higenamine had not been on WADA's list of prohibited substances at the time. UEFA also criticised WADA for the lack of clarity over the status of Higenamine while WADA in turn released a statement rejecting UEFA's criticism.

The Athletic reported that a lawyer for WADA had apologised to Sakho in open court in London on Wednesday. "WADA retracts and apologises for the defamatory allegations made in the First Press Statement and the Second Press Statement," WADA's lawyer said https://theathletic.com/news/Liverpool-Mamadou-Sakho-WADA-apology/06BWazyavt2k.

"WADA accepts that it should not have made the defamatory allegations it did... given that Mr Sakho had been acquitted by UEFA." Sakho did not play again for Liverpool after failing the drugs test, and moved to Crystal Palace first on loan and then on a permanent deal.

WADA and Crystal Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "WADA accepts that Mr Sakho did not breach the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, did not cheat, had no intention of gaining any advantage, and acted in good faith," the lawyer added.

"WADA regrets the damage the defamatory allegations caused to Mr Sakho's reputation and the distress, hurt and embarrassment caused to him. "To indicate the sincerity of this apology, WADA has agreed with its insurers to pay Mr Sakho a substantial sum of damages. WADA has also agreed to bear Mr Sakho's reasonable costs."

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 count crosses 83-lakh mark, case fatality rate drops to 1.49 pc

Indias coronavirus tally crossed 83-lakh mark after 46,254 new infections were reported on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares data on Wednesday. The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline furthe...

Britain's Frost: Big differences remain in post-Brexit deal talks

Wide divergences between Britain and the European Union remain after the latest talks to find a trade deal, Britains chief negotiator David Frost said on Twitter on Wednesday.Progress made, but I agree with EU negotiatorMichelBarnier that w...

TIMELINE-Which U.S. states are still counting votes and when will they be done?

The outcome of the U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday as nine states continued to count ballots, including some of the most competitive battleground states where the tally could take days to complete.Democratic nomi...

Denmark to cull entire mink population after coronavirus mutation spreads to humans

Denmark will cull its mink population of up to 17 million after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans, the prime minister said on Wednesday.Health authorities found virus strains in humans and in mink which sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020