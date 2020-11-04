Sports News Roundup: Maradona recovering well from surgery; Tsitsipas reveals injury scare and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Maradona recovering well from surgery, lawyer says

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in "excellent" condition following surgery for a brain clot on Wednesday, and his lawyer discounted the possibility he could go to Venezuela or Cuba to recuperate. "The last medical report was excellent," said Matias Morla. "Let's stay strong and we'll get through this."

Tsitsipas reveals injury scare ahead of ATP Finals defense

Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is unsure how his ATP Finals title defence will go later this month after the Greek suffered a recurrence of a leg injury during his second-round defeat at the Paris Masters on Tuesday. Seeded second at the last ATP Masters event of the year, world number six Tsitsipas bowed out after losing to Frenchman Ugo Humbert at an empty Bercy arena.

Andreescu confirms 2021 return after missing full season

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fully recovered from a knee injury that forced her to miss the entire 2020 season and intends to play the Australian Open in January, the 2019 U.S. Open champion has said. Andreescu, 20, has not played on tour since the WTA Finals in Shenzhen last year where she retired with a left knee injury.

Stars' Seguin, Bishop out five months after surgeries

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin and goaltender Ben Bishop will each be sidelined approximately five months, the team announced on Tuesday. Seguin underwent right hip surgery on Monday, while Bishop had a torn meniscus in his right knee repaired on Oct. 21.

Higgs pulls out of Houston Open due to COVID-19 positive test

Harry Higgs pulled out of the upcoming Vivint Houston Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday. Higgs, 28, will self-isolate under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wellens earns second stage win at Vuelta, Roglic stays in lead

Belgian Tim Wellens won Wednesday's hilly stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana as defending champion Primoz Roglic maintained his lead over Richard Carapaz in the general classification. Wellens outmanoeuvred Canadian Michael Woods on the final bend of the 204 kilometre stage from Lugo to Ourense to take his second victory on this year's Vuelta.

Ex-Auburn coach Tuberville wins U.S. Senate seat

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville is taking his playbook to Washington, D.C. The 65-year-old Republican challenger and political newcomer won his U.S. Senate race Tuesday in Alabama against Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

Being major champion doesn't make PGA Tour any easier - Morikawa

Winning the PGA Championship in August has been the highlight of Collin Morikawa's short career but the American said being a major winner does not automatically make things easier on the PGA Tour. The 23-year-old, who turned pro last year, triumphed at TPC Harding Park for his first major title but failed to make the cut at the US Open and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in his first two starts on the 2020/21 Tour.

NFL: League broadens face-covering requirements, enhances COVID-19 protocols

The National Football League (NFL) is enhancing its COVID-19 safety protocols, instructing teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing after more players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a memo distributed to teams on Tuesday, the league said it is requiring players and staff to wear masks during any pre- and post-game interactions between teams, and at any time while inside the locker room on game day. Clubs must also expand their sideline "Bench Area" to the 20-yard line.

NFL: Ravens place seven players on COVID-19 list after a positive test

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, a day after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Linebackers Tyus Bowser, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Matthew Judon , and Patrick Queen, as well as defensive backs Terrell Bonds and DeShon Elliott were added to the list, which is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.